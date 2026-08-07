Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman to graduate from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) elite “Top Gun” school. This achievement marks the culmination of a journey that began eight years ago. In 2021, she had already created history as the first woman fighter pilot to march in the Republic Day parade and as one of India’s original pioneering trio of women in the cockpit. From that milestone to her latest record, she continues to rewrite the skies.