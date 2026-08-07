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  • /Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth creates history as IAF's 1st woman 'Top Gun' pilot

Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth creates history as IAF's 1st woman 'Top Gun' pilot

Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman to graduate from the Indian Air Force’s elite “Top Gun” school, marking another historic milestone in her trailblazing career as a fighter pilot.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth creates history as IAF's 1st woman 'Top Gun' pilot
Image Credit: ANI

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Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth creates history as IAF's 1st woman 'Top Gun' pilot
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