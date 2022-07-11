NewsIndia
MAHINDA YAPA ABEYWARDENA

Sri Lanka crisis: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena may become the acting President of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka crisis: According to sources, if the President resigns from the post on July 13, the speaker can take charge as the acting president. Earlier, the Sri Lankan president had announced that he would resign from the post of president on July 13.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
  • The situation in Sri Lanka has heated up since last Friday.
  • The anti-government movement is on the rise.
  • The protesters set fire to the Prime Minister's residence.

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka crisis: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena may become the acting President of Sri Lanka

The financial situation in Sri Lanka is on fire. President Gotabaya has gone 'missing'. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's chair is also shaky. Six hundred protesters in the presidential palace. In such a chaotic situation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena can sit in the chair of the President of the island nation. According to sources, if the President resigns from the post on July 13, the speaker can take charge as the acting president. Earlier, the Sri Lankan president had announced that he would resign from the post of president on July 13.

According to sources, an all-party interim government will be formed in Sri Lanka. The general election will be held if the situation is somewhat normal.

The situation in Sri Lanka has heated up since last Friday. The anti-government movement is on the rise. At one point, protesters stormed the president's palace. Before that, however, Rajapakse was removed. After the incident, the protesters set fire to the Prime Minister's residence.

Mahinda Yapa AbeywardenaSri Lanka crisisRanil WickremesingheSri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?