The financial situation in Sri Lanka is on fire. President Gotabaya has gone 'missing'. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's chair is also shaky. Six hundred protesters in the presidential palace. In such a chaotic situation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena can sit in the chair of the President of the island nation. According to sources, if the President resigns from the post on July 13, the speaker can take charge as the acting president. Earlier, the Sri Lankan president had announced that he would resign from the post of president on July 13.

According to sources, an all-party interim government will be formed in Sri Lanka. The general election will be held if the situation is somewhat normal.

The situation in Sri Lanka has heated up since last Friday. The anti-government movement is on the rise. At one point, protesters stormed the president's palace. Before that, however, Rajapakse was removed. After the incident, the protesters set fire to the Prime Minister's residence.