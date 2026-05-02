Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042950https://zeenews.india.com/india/sri-lanka-opposition-leader-premadasa-backs-india-for-unsc-seat-3042950.html
NewsIndiaSri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa backs India for UNSC seat
INDIA SRI LANKA TIES

Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa backs India for UNSC seat

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, said the relationship between the two neighbours should be viewed as a pathway to mutual growth, built on historical and cultural linkages.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka opposition leader Premadasa backs India for UNSC seatSri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa [Screenshot from video (Photo Credit: WION YouTube)]

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa, backed New Delhi’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), while addressing WION's Global Innovation and Leadership Summit held in Colombo on Saturday. 

Emphasising Colombo’s strategic outlook, the leader described New Delhi as an indispensable partner for Colombo’s future. 

Premadasa said the relationship between the two neighbours should be viewed as a pathway to mutual growth, built on historical and cultural linkages.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The relationship between Sri Lanka and India must never be viewed through the prism of competition, but rather embraced as a tremendous opportunity for mutual prosperity," Sri Lanka's LoP said during the event.  

"India's historic rise in manufacturing, its leaps in digital technology, and its expanding global economic influence are not a challenge to Sri Lanka. But rather, we consider it as a gateway for our own future collaboration and progress. We believe in nurturing a special strategic relationship with India, one that is built on deep-rooted historical and cultural connections, and one that forms the fundamental bedrock of our foreign policy," he added. 

"It is precisely because of this unshakeable bond that I have consistently and vocally supported India's long-pending bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)," the leader said. 

"Incorporating India into the United Nations Security Council is not merely a diplomatic courtesy. It is a practical recognition of the realities of contemporary international politics. You simply cannot marginalise nor ignore India on the global stage," he continued. 

Watch WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit here: 

Meanwhile, speaking about regional cooperation, the Sri Lankan opposition leader called for renewed efforts to "revitalise" the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). 

"Furthermore, we must actively work to revitalize institutions such as South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to foster dialogue, promote conflict resolution, and enhance regional solidarity," he added. 

The leader further said, "With our regional security anchored by this strategic partnership, we can focus our energies on domestic economic transformation. My vision for Sri Lanka is bold, but it is entirely within our grasp."

"A future government under our leadership will aggressively pursue a sweeping digital transformation driven by the ambition to construct a 30 billion US dollar digital economy between 2030 and 2035," Sri Lanka's LoP said.

"To realise a digital economy of this sheer magnitude and to position Sri Lanka as a true capital and hub of innovation, we cannot rely on the frameworks of the past. We must actively modernise our legislative and regulatory architecture," he further emphasised. 

Also Read: ‘Colombo is a port for India,’ New Delhi's strategic embrace gets Sri Lanka’s backing

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
'Pakistani playbook': Internet reacts over ISPR's fake S-400 strike video
Rohit Sharma
IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against CSK? MI head coach provides update
mumbai crime news
New twist in Mumbai watermelon death case: Morphine detected in victim
Kagiso Rabada
5 fast bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli five times or more in T20 cricket
Donald Trump Iran
Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action
Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar faction may quit Fadnavis-led Mahayuti: NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar
Anti Drugs
J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against CSK
Labour Day
CM Bhagwant Mann announces 15 percent increase in minimum wages on Labour Day
Bengal Election 2026
BJP will form government in Bengal, repolling to ensure fair voting: MP Rahul