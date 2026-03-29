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NewsIndiaSri Lankan President thanks India for fuel aid, says '38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo...'
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Sri Lankan President thanks India for fuel aid, says '38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo...'

On March 24, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake and PM Modi held a phone call and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. Now, the President of Sri Lanka has expressed gratitude to India for its swift support after fuel shipped by New Delhi reached Colombo. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Sri Lankan President thanks India for fuel aid, says '38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo...'Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan President, on Sunday expressed his gratitude to India for its support after 38,000 metric tons of fuel shipped by New Delhi reached Colombo. 

Dissanayake said that India's swift response came after he had spoken about Sri Lanka facing fuel disruption with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation a few days back.

"Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination," Dissanayake posted on X (formerly Twitter).

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On March 24, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake and PM Modi held a phone call and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions impacting global energy security. 

The two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between the two nations and enhancing regional security.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security."

"We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges," he added. 

West Asia conflict

The ongoing tensions in West Asia have raised concerns about regional stability and global energy markets, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. 

On March 23, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath and discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict.

(with IANS inputs) 

Also check- Iran's Mountain trap: Why the US Ground invasion faces Geographic hell

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