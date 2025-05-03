SriLankan Airlines Flight From Chennai To Colombo Searched After Security Alert On 'Wanted Suspect'

A Sri Lankan Airlines flight that bonded to Colombo from Tamil Nadu's Chennai was subjected to a "comprehensive security search" at the airport, following a security alert regarding a wanted suspect issued by Indian authorities.

According to the statement released by airline said that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, underwent a thorough security check upon arriving in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs on May 3.

"The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board," the statement added.

Although no threat was detected during the search, the mandatory security procedures caused a delay in the airline’s next scheduled flight, UL 308 to Singapore.

Sri Lankan Airlines assured passengers that their safety and security remain the airline's highest priority, "we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained," they said, ANI reported.