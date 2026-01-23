Advertisement
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Srinagar flight cancellations: 20+ flights grounded as heavy snow shuts airport & NH-44 highway
SRINAGAR AIRPORT

BREAKING | Srinagar flight cancellations: 20+ flights grounded as heavy snow shuts airport & NH-44 highway

Heading to Kashmir? Over 20 flights cancelled at Srinagar Airport today due to heavy snowfall. Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-44) and train services suspended. Check the latest IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet travel advisories.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport have been severely impacted due to continuous heavy snowfall and poor visibility across the Kashmir Valley. Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a travel advisory noting that all arriving and departing flights for the sector have been significantly affected.

More details are awaited...

