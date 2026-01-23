BREAKING | Srinagar flight cancellations: 20+ flights grounded as heavy snow shuts airport & NH-44 highway
Heading to Kashmir? Over 20 flights cancelled at Srinagar Airport today due to heavy snowfall. Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-44) and train services suspended. Check the latest IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet travel advisories.
Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport have been severely impacted due to continuous heavy snowfall and poor visibility across the Kashmir Valley. Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a travel advisory noting that all arriving and departing flights for the sector have been significantly affected.
Passenger Advisory issued at 11:10 hrs.#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/KYZPymzDRc— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 23, 2026
