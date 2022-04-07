Srinagar: CCTV to be installed outside shops, business establishments

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar has ordered installation of CCTVs outside shops and other business establishments across the district to keep a check on terror activities, criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements.

According to an order issued by DC Srinagar, a copy of which lies with Zee News, in view of the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recent increased incidents of selective attacks on the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir by the anti-nationals and subversive elements, it requires several measures, including the use of appropriate technologies to safeguard the life and property.

The order reads that the benefits of advancements in technology are being reaped by every sector be it education, investment, management, health, or public service and many states/UTs of the Union of India now employ video surveillance as a tool to monitor public movements and to prevent crime and terrorism.

“The role of CCTV cameras in improving safety and security cannot be undermined because they not only help in deterrence, surveillance and detection of crime but are very important tools for the law enforcement agencies in the prosecution and bringing the culprit/offender to the book,” it said.

It reads that the crucial importance of urgent installation of CCTVs has been stressed in several security review meetings at higher level.

“There exist several banking and financial business establishments like banks/ATMs, jewellery shops, petrol pumps, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, wine, and beer shops, eating joints, ready-made garment shops, showrooms, small markets, educational institutions, places of worship, bus stands, railway stations, airports hospitals and offices, where transactions are held in cash or a place frequented by large number of people with a likelihood of gathering of 50 people or more at a time, where CCTV cameras are not installed to cover the outer areas of such establishments.”

It further reads that criminals, anti-social and anti-national elements, in the past, have targeted these business establishments causing loss of life and property.

“Installation of such CCTVs would not only help in controlling crime but will also help in flourishing of business, tourism, and overall growth of the society by preventing danger to human life and safety, thwart and prevent terrorist activities, which may improve the security of UT and public order and tranquillity.”

“Now therefore in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of section 144 Cr. P C, 1973, 1, Mohammad Aijaz, IAS, District Magistrate, Srinagar do hereby make this written order for strict compliance by the owners of such establishments and market associations of such markets whether registered or not, who shall within a period of two weeks (14 days) from the date of publication of this order shall take the following steps.”

As per the order, the cameras should be installed/located in such a way that they should cover the approach areas at the entry and exit points of establishments/market association of shops and entry and exit points of parking lots up to 40 metres.

It reads that they need to provide the CCTV footage to the police and other law enforcing agencies whenever demanded.

It further reads that this order promulgated, shall come into force with effect from 5th April 2022 and shall remain in force for the period of 60 days, unless withdrawn earlier, and subject to further extension or modification.

NIA carries out searches at various locations in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency carried out searches at various locations in the Kashmir Valley since early morning on Friday. NIA raids were going on in Srinagar, Budgam and many other areas.

An official said that the raids were being conducted in a case related to terror activities of few persons, in whose residence's raids were going on. He further added that raids were being conducted by the NIA with the assistance of local police and CRPF in these areas.

He said that NIA also raided many houses in Baramulla as well as in Srinagar. Since last three years NIA has taken many cases related to hawala funding and terror crimes and dozens have been arrested till now.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Akhnoor

Border Security Force claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms along the International Border in Akhnoor sector.

According to a statement issued by BSF they said in a special search operation of BSF Jammu which was launched ahead of fence of sub-sector Paranal on Akhnoor International Border and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The statement reads that the alert BSF troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, 20 AK 47 rounds, 02 rifle magazines, 02 - 02 made in Italy pistols, 40 pistol rounds and 04 pistol magazines.

It reads that there were intelligence inputs about Pak based ANEs attempts to smuggle weapons into Indian Territory.

"BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled. Today in the morning our zero-line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms and Ammunition which was to be smuggled into Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy," it reads.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG PSO Jammu, SK Singh said that the BSF troops seized huge cache of arms and ammunition on the International Border and once again exposed the evil designs of Pak based ANEs.

He further said that BSF is always on high alert all the time and committed to secure the International Border. "It is the hard work and dedication of troops which resulted in this significant seizure."

