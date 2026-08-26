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Srinagar Central Jail security breach: two escaped POCSO undertrials arrested in Rajasthan

Two undertrial inmates who escaped from Srinagar Central Jail on August 23 have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Churu district with the help of Rajasthan Police, while a CISF inquiry continues into the security breach.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 08:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Srinagar Central Jail security breach: two escaped POCSO undertrials arrested in Rajasthan

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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