Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6 Degrees Celcius; Pahalgam Freezes At -3.8 Degrees Celcius
Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night at -1.6 degrees celcius today, while Pahalgam dipped to -3.8 degrees celcius. Icy winds cause freezing pipes and difficult driving conditions across Kashmir.
As the night chill intensifies across the Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the coldest night of season at minus 1.6-degree Celsius. Details shared by the Meteorological (MeT) Department reveals that Pahalgam, was the coldest in Kashmir valley where the mercury settled at minus 3.8-degree Celsius.
Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5-degree Celsius while the mercury settled at minus 2.0-degree Celsius in Kupwara.
As per the details, Gulmarg, famous ski-resort, has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 - degree Celsius. Kokernag, however, recorded a night temperature of 0.8-degree Celsius.
The cold wave is attributed to clear night skies and icy winds blowing from the snow-covered mountains.
The plunging temperature has led to the freezing of water supply pipes and a thick layer of ice settling on several roads, creating difficult driving conditions.
