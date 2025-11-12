Advertisement
SRINAGAR COLDEST NIGHT

Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6 Degrees Celcius; Pahalgam Freezes At -3.8 Degrees Celcius

Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night at -1.6 degrees celcius today, while Pahalgam dipped to -3.8 degrees celcius. Icy winds cause freezing pipes and difficult driving conditions across Kashmir.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6 Degrees Celcius; Pahalgam Freezes At -3.8 Degrees CelciusVisitors enjoy the snow and gather near the Gulmarg Gondola base station. (Photo: IANS)

As the night chill intensifies across the Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the coldest night of season at minus 1.6-degree Celsius. Details shared by the Meteorological (MeT) Department reveals that Pahalgam, was the coldest in Kashmir valley where the mercury settled at minus 3.8-degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5-degree Celsius while the mercury settled at minus 2.0-degree Celsius in Kupwara.

As per the details, Gulmarg, famous ski-resort, has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 - degree Celsius. Kokernag, however, recorded a night temperature of 0.8-degree Celsius. 

The cold wave is attributed to clear night skies and icy winds blowing from the snow-covered mountains.

The plunging temperature has led to the freezing of water supply pipes and a thick layer of ice settling on several roads, creating difficult driving conditions.

