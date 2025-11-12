As the night chill intensifies across the Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the coldest night of season at minus 1.6-degree Celsius. Details shared by the Meteorological (MeT) Department reveals that Pahalgam, was the coldest in Kashmir valley where the mercury settled at minus 3.8-degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5-degree Celsius while the mercury settled at minus 2.0-degree Celsius in Kupwara.

As per the details, Gulmarg, famous ski-resort, has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 - degree Celsius. Kokernag, however, recorded a night temperature of 0.8-degree Celsius.

The cold wave is attributed to clear night skies and icy winds blowing from the snow-covered mountains.

The plunging temperature has led to the freezing of water supply pipes and a thick layer of ice settling on several roads, creating difficult driving conditions.

