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Srinagar Court awards life imprisonment to three convicts in 2022 murder case

Upon conclusion of the trial, the court convicted Mst. Hafeeza Begum, Parveez Ahmad Dar alias Bilal, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC. The court subsequently sentenced all three convicts to life imprisonment.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Srinagar Court awards life imprisonment to three convicts in 2022 murder case
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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