/Srinagar Court awards life imprisonment to three convicts in 2022 murder case

In August 2026, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, a resident of Bichwara, Dalgate, was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC for murdering Abdul Gani Dar inside a mosque. The case was registered as FIR No. 03/2020. He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. The court also directed that Rs 7 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim through the J&K Legal Services Authority.