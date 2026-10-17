/Srinagar Court awards life imprisonment to three convicts in 2022 murder case

Srinagar Police has secured the conviction of three accused in a murder case registered in 2022 at Batamaloo Police Station, Srinagar. The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, has awarded life imprisonment to the convicts.
The case pertains to FIR No. 109/2022, registered at Batamaloo Police Station under Sections 498-A, 302, 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Upon conclusion of the trial, the court convicted Mst. Hafeeza Begum, Parveez Ahmad Dar alias Bilal, and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC. The court subsequently sentenced all three convicts to life imprisonment.
The conviction marks a significant outcome of Srinagar Police’s sustained efforts and professional investigation in serious criminal cases, followed by an effective judicial process to ensure accountability under the law.
Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring justice for victims, and taking all necessary legal measures against those involved in serious criminal offences.
In August 2026, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, a resident of Bichwara, Dalgate, was convicted under Section 302 of the IPC for murdering Abdul Gani Dar inside a mosque. The case was registered as FIR No. 03/2020. He was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000. The court also directed that Rs 7 lakh be paid as compensation to the victim through the J&K Legal Services Authority.
In another case in Ganderbal district, Abdul Majeed Khan of Akhal Kangan was sentenced to life imprisonment in August for murdering his wife in 2020. He was convicted under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC in a case registered as FIR No. 50/2020.
In September 2026, a court in Udhampur district convicted Arwant Singh of murdering a 70-year-old man in Sarmali village, Majalta. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000.
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