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J&K police bust major interstate drug syndicate; Rs 85 lakh cash, gold and pistol seized

Srinagar Police have busted a large interstate narcotics syndicate allegedly operating from Srinagar. Eight people have been arrested, while drugs, cash, gold, luxury items and a firearm were seized during raids conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. Investigators are also examining possible links to anti-national elements.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
J&K police bust major interstate drug syndicate; Rs 85 lakh cash, gold and pistol seized
Image Credit: Zee News. police bust major interstate drug syndicate in Srinagar.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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J&K police bust major interstate drug syndicate; Rs 85 lakh cash, gold and pistol seized
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