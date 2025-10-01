17 Spectators Detained For 'National Anthem Disrespect' At Srinagar Football Event

Seventeen spectators were detained at a Police Martyrs' Football Tournament closing ceremony in Srinagar after allegedly failing to stand and disrespecting during the national anthem. The police top official confirmed that 17 spectators were detained for disrespecting the national anthem. The incident occurred at the final match of the Police Martyrs' Football Tournament held at the Synthetic Turf Football Ground in TRC, Srinagar.

Alleged that the 17 spectators were found sitting during the playing of the national anthem by a live band during the ceremony. which was as played while Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha came in the tournament's final ceremony. The individuals were detailed under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which addresses disrespect to the national anthem and flag. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Addressed the closing ceremony of 20th J&K Police Martyr's Memorial Football Tournament at Srinagar. Emphasized on selfless service & supreme sacrifice of J&K Police brave hearts & their crucial role in security, stability & safe environment for progress & prosperity of J&K. pic.twitter.com/OQDuX62kZ5 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 30, 2025

Mehbooba Mufti, taking a dig at the BJP, said the BJP's policies had created such situations that people had to be people on gunpoint to stand during the national anthem.

Mehbooba Mufti PDP chief said “I think it’s BJPs biggest failure national anthem is not BJPs anthem it’s countries anthem I remember when we were young in schools or collages when national anthem use happen automatically we use to get up, today they had created such situation in Jammu Kashmir that on gun point people are said to get up they should revise their policies and see where they went wrong, Ladakh is burning , here for national anthem if someone is not getting up you put him in jail it’s not the way to deal national anthem is everybody’s anthem”

BJPs countering Mehbooba Mufti said one who doesn’t respect the national anthem or the national flag should be punished, and Mehbooba Mufti wants to provoke people as she loves the old disturbed of Kashmir, but she should remember it’s new Kashmir.

Altaf Thakur BJP spokesperson Jammu Kashmir said “Every Indian should respect the national anthem and Kashmir has also changed now everyone respects national anthem but those who disrespect it should get punishment, living in India and not respecting national anthem means there some still who have separatist Pakistani thinking they should be punished, and if we talk of Mehboob mufti ji she herself don’t want to sing national anthem nor want to take national flag she said there will nobody to carry national flag, Mehbooba ji always attacks police and army I think she loves more Pakistani national anthem and no she is provoking people but this is new changed Kashmir”

Family members and detained individuals told police that the national anthem was playing on the band due to low volume. After questioning the individuals detained for allegedly not standing during the national anthem in Srinagar were released on a "zaati muchalka" (personal bond).

A zaati muchalka is a personal bond or undertaking given that in future same or any other anti-national or anti-social will not occur by the person and after that the detained is released on personal assurance from detention with condition that if needed the individual will appear in court for the case.

