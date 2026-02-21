Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir

Srinagar officially recorded its highest-ever February temperature of 21.0°C on Saturday, February 21, 2026, shattering the previous record of 20.6°C set on February 24, 2016. This historic high was roughly 10.0°C above the seasonal normal, representing an extraordinary deviation for late winter in the Kashmir Valley.

“This is not an isolated spike but part of a broader, intensifying warm spell. With dry conditions likely to persist and no significant Western Disturbance in sight, maximum temperatures are expected to climb even further in the coming days.” An independent weather expert, Faizan Arif, said.

Additional long-standing records may fall before the month concludes for other parts of Kashmir as well. February 2026 is now firmly on track to rank among the warmest months ever in Kashmir.

The record-breaking heat was not limited to Srinagar, as several other stations across the region also reported unprecedented or near-record highs. Maximum temperatures recorded today across Jammu and Kashmir were recorded as above normal.

Kashmir region:

Srinagar = 21.0°C (10.0°C Above Normal)

Qazigund = 20.0°C (9.9°C AN)

Pahalgam = 17.2°C (9.7°C AN)

Kupwara = 20.0°C (9.9°C AN)

Kokernag = 18.3°C (9.5°C AN)

Gulmarg = 11.5°C (9.5°C AN)

Jammu Region:

Jammu = 25.2°C (2.9°C AN)

Banihal = 19.8°C (6.7°C AN)

Batote = 19.9°C (7.3°C AN)

Bhaderwah = 21.3°C (7.1°C AN)

Katra = 25.0°C (4.9°C AN)

The Meteorological (MeT) Centre in Srinagar has forecast that maximum temperatures may rise further by 1°C to 2°C at many places across Jammu and Kashmir over the next six days. Dry conditions are expected to persist until the end of the month, with only a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places around February 27–28.

Meteorologists have described the current conditions as more typical of mid-April than late February. Independent weather observers noted that the intensity and duration of winter have shrunk considerably, which they attribute to climate change. The spike is part of an intensifying warm spell caused by a lack of significant Western Disturbances and exceptionally dry conditions. February 2026 has seen a major rainfall deficit, with no significant rain or snow recorded for much of the month.

Environmentalists and farmers have expressed alarm as the lack of snowfall during the traditional harsh winter period has already depleted mountain water reservoirs. This raises significant concerns for irrigation and water security in the upcoming summer months.

