Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019388https://zeenews.india.com/india/srinagar-highest-february-temperature-record-2026-broken-3019388.html
NewsIndiaSrinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
SRINAGAR TEMPERATURE

Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir

Srinagar officially recorded its highest-ever February temperature of 21.0°C on Feb 21, 2026, breaking a decade-old record. Experts warned of a "mid-April heatwave" in winter as Kashmir's dry spell intensifies.

 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir An elderly woman carries a water pot through falling snow on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo: IANS)

Srinagar officially recorded its highest-ever February temperature of 21.0°C on Saturday, February 21, 2026, shattering the previous record of 20.6°C set on February 24, 2016. This historic high was roughly 10.0°C above the seasonal normal, representing an extraordinary deviation for late winter in the Kashmir Valley. 

“This is not an isolated spike but part of a broader, intensifying warm spell. With dry conditions likely to persist and no significant Western Disturbance in sight, maximum temperatures are expected to climb even further in the coming days.” An independent weather expert, Faizan Arif, said. 

Additional long-standing records may fall before the month concludes for other parts of Kashmir as well. February 2026 is now firmly on track to rank among the warmest months ever in Kashmir. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The record-breaking heat was not limited to Srinagar, as several other stations across the region also reported unprecedented or near-record highs. Maximum temperatures recorded today across Jammu and Kashmir were recorded as above normal. 

Kashmir region:

  • Srinagar = 21.0°C (10.0°C Above Normal)
  • Qazigund = 20.0°C (9.9°C AN)
  • Pahalgam = 17.2°C (9.7°C AN)
  • Kupwara = 20.0°C (9.9°C AN)
  • Kokernag = 18.3°C (9.5°C AN)
  • Gulmarg = 11.5°C (9.5°C AN)

Jammu Region:

  • Jammu = 25.2°C (2.9°C AN)
  • Banihal = 19.8°C (6.7°C AN)
  • Batote = 19.9°C (7.3°C AN)
  • Bhaderwah = 21.3°C (7.1°C AN)
  • Katra = 25.0°C (4.9°C AN)

The Meteorological (MeT) Centre in Srinagar has forecast that maximum temperatures may rise further by 1°C to 2°C at many places across Jammu and Kashmir over the next six days. Dry conditions are expected to persist until the end of the month, with only a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places around February 27–28. 

Meteorologists have described the current conditions as more typical of mid-April than late February. Independent weather observers noted that the intensity and duration of winter have shrunk considerably, which they attribute to climate change. The spike is part of an intensifying warm spell caused by a lack of significant Western Disturbances and exceptionally dry conditions. February 2026 has seen a major rainfall deficit, with no significant rain or snow recorded for much of the month.

Environmentalists and farmers have expressed alarm as the lack of snowfall during the traditional harsh winter period has already depleted mountain water reservoirs. This raises significant concerns for irrigation and water security in the upcoming summer months.

ALSO READIndia weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north India

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Bank
Meet the banker who gives money to the World Bank
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’
Technology
Building indigenous AI rooted in Indian languages key to national growth: Govt
Technology
OPPO Find X9 Review: Big Battery, 3nm Dimensity 9500 chipset; Check Pros, Cons
shehbaz sharif viral video
Pak being mocked, again: Shehbaz Sharif's 'salute' to Trump goes viral | Video
Hairfall Causes Women
Hairfall not stopping? 5 hidden reasons why your hair is getting thinner
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor opens up on internet trolling, says, 'Aapki bolne ki aukaat...'
India Atomic Energy Breakthrough
From trash to Tejas: How your gadgets could become the backbone of aviation
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Concludes: 88 countries back New Delhi declaration on AI
NASA lunar mission
NASA targets march 6 to launch four astronauts to Moon on Artemis II mission