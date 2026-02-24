Srinagar international airport to get Rs 1,677 cr civil enclave, boosting Kashmir connectivity and tourism

At an estimated investment of Rs 1,677 crore, Srinagar International Airport is poised for a major transformation with the development of a new Civil Enclave. The proposal has been cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step toward strengthening aviation infrastructure and improving connectivity across the Kashmir Valley. Alongside the passenger terminal, the project will also include the construction of barracks for security personnel.

Managed by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force, the airport, granted international status in 2005, is situated about 12 km from the city of Srinagar.

The new Civil Enclave will span 73.18 acres and feature a modern terminal building covering 71,500 square meters, which includes 20,659 square meters of the existing structure. Designed to accommodate 2,900 passengers during peak hours, the terminal will have an annual handling capacity of 10 million passengers. The apron area will be expanded to include 15 aircraft parking bays, comprising nine existing and six new bays, including one Code E bay for wide-body aircraft. The 3,658 m x 45 m runway will remain under the operation of the Indian Air Force. Additionally, a multi-level parking facility with space for 1,000 cars will be developed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In terms of design, the terminal will combine modern architecture with the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. Traditional features such as detailed woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship will be incorporated into the structure. Operational efficiency will be enhanced through well-organized passenger processing zones, spacious lounges, and upgraded security and check-in systems.

Sustainability remains central to the project’s vision. Planned features include advanced rainwater harvesting mechanisms, optimized use of natural light to cut energy consumption, and the use of locally sourced, eco-friendly materials to reduce the overall carbon footprint. The project aims to secure a prestigious 5-star GRIHA rating.

Beyond infrastructure development, the initiative is expected to provide a strong boost to tourism and the regional economy. Improved air connectivity will make travel more convenient for visitors to key attractions such as Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens. The project is also projected to create employment opportunities, attract investment, and further strengthen Srinagar’s standing as a leading tourism and economic hub.

Overall, the Civil Enclave development represents a transformative move toward delivering world-class aviation facilities, improving passenger experience, enhancing regional connectivity, and showcasing Kashmir’s cultural and natural beauty on a global stage.