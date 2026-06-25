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Srinagar's ancient Anandishwar Bhairav temple revived: LG Manoj Sinha joins historic puja in Maisuma

History made in Srinagar as temple bells ring in Maisuma after 36 years. LG Manoj Sinha joins Kashmiri Pandits for Rudrabhishek at the ancient shrine.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Srinagar's ancient Anandishwar Bhairav temple revived: LG Manoj Sinha joins historic puja in Maisuma
Image Credit: Srinagar&#039;s ancient Anandishwar Bhairav temple revived.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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