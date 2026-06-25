/Srinagar's ancient Anandishwar Bhairav temple revived: LG Manoj Sinha joins historic puja in Maisuma

Where once stone pelting was routine and anti-national slogans were raised, Today, once again, the bells of the temple resounded, and the Rudrabhishek ritual was done. After a long hiatus of 36 years Temple bells rang out once again in Srinagar's Maisuma locality—an area that was once a sensitive hub of anti-India politics and terrorism. The occasion was the birth anniversary of Acharya Abhinavagupta.
A grand Rudra Abhishek Ceremony and special community prayers were conducted after the gap of 36 years inside the Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Asthapan in Maisuma, Srinagar. The event simultaneously marked the birth anniversary of the legendary Kashmiri Shaivite philosopher Shivacharya Abhinavgupta.
The recent function at the in Maisuma, Srinagar, represents a historic milestone for the local Kashmiri Pandit community and the socio-religious fabric of the valley. Kashmiri Pandits—both residing locally and those traveling back to their roots—gathered alongside residents to manage the event in a grand way. The temple and the surroundings were echoed with chants of Vedic hymns and temple bells.
Dalip Langu, a Kashmiri Pandit, said, "These are the Bhairavas; they are the primary ones—the very first to be invoked. They are our presiding deities. Crucially, they were established at the same time as Hari Parbat and the arrival of Mata Sharika; there are eight Bhairavas surrounding the site who protect Srinagar. They are the guardians of this place. This temple has existed for thousands of years. They were also the presiding deities of Abhinavagupta, who attained knowledge here. Kashmir was plunged into darkness; half of those clouds have now lifted, though half still remain."
The emotional significance of this function was the happening of such a big worship ceremony in the Maisuma area of Srinagar. The area after the eruption of terrorism and anti-India political unrest in the valley during the late 1980s, the Maisuma area became a highly sensitive hotspot. All official religious activities at the temple ground completely ceased in 1990 despite the temple remaining open. After a quiet 36-year hiatus, the temple today witnessed again the missing colors of Faith.
Nimi Tiku Shradal said, "It feels wonderful; this puja is taking place after so many years—especially at this very spot. It should remain this way; it is good for us. We were here all along and never left, though we used to visit and find the place desolate. Seeing this new atmosphere today feels unique; things should stay like this now. There has been a massive change in the situation."
The function was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who participated in the rituals and prayed for sustained peace, progress, and harmony in the region. It's the first time in the last three decades that any Jammu and Kashmir head has visited the temple.
The temple is not merely a local shrine but holds a cornerstone position in the philosophy of Kashmir Shaivism. Local history states that the legendary 9th-century philosopher Acharya Abhinavgupta composed some of his finest Shaivite devotional Stuti (Bhairava Stotra) within the very perimeter of this holy temple. This ancient Hindu temple, having a history of 1,400 years, is located at Bhairav Mandir Marg in the Maisuma area of Srinagar.
Vijay Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit scholar, stated, "This site is known as 'Anandeshwar Bhairav'; it is the first of the Bhairav shrines in the Bhairav Mandala of Kashmir. Today marks the birth anniversary of Maheshwar Abhinavgupta; the history of this site dates back 1,400 years. The Shivling enshrined here was installed by Abhinavgupta himself during the time he performed penance at this location. It was formerly known as 'Mashokaswami'—an area now called Maisuma. Although the temple doors were open, we were previously unable to conduct religious activities; however, today that has changed, as the Lieutenant Governor himself has visited. The sacred pool (*kund*) here is connected to the Jhelum River; the water level here rises and falls in tandem with the river. This is a supreme temple of knowledge, and we are striving to restore it to its rightful status."
A new chapter of communal harmony and age-old Kashmiri brotherhood is getting revived in Kashmir again. Eight major temples in Kashmir have reopened in just 12 days. Over the past month, more than 50,000 Kashmiri Pandits and devotees from various states across the country have offered prayers at these historic temples.
Activist Vandana Daftari said, "This change is excellent; the temples are opening, and Kashmiri Pandits are returning—after all, it wouldn't be right for temples to open without anyone visiting them. The administration is making a commendable effort to renovate the temples alongside reopening them, and Kashmiri Pandits living outside the region are coming back. This is a very positive sign; prayers are taking place where stone-pelting once occurred. This is a significant occasion—this is the Pratham Bhairav shrine, and today marks Abhinavagupta Jayanti. It was wonderful to witness the prayers here today, and the visit by the Lieutenant Governor was also heartening. I hope this positive trend continues and that our region moves towards peace and brotherhood."
Additionally, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country and the globe, under the banner of the 'Pragash Heritage Group,' recently visited these historic temples to pay their respects.
The reopening of numerous temples in Kashmir and the participation of Kashmiri Pandits in rituals and *havans*—accompanied by the resonating sound of temple bells—clearly signal a changing atmosphere and have kindled hopes for the return of Kashmiri pandits. They are Urging the government to take concrete steps in this direction; they acknowledge that a genuine transformation has taken place in Kashmir.
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