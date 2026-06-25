/Srinagar's ancient Anandishwar Bhairav temple revived: LG Manoj Sinha joins historic puja in Maisuma

Vijay Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit scholar, stated, "This site is known as 'Anandeshwar Bhairav'; it is the first of the Bhairav ​​shrines in the Bhairav ​​Mandala of Kashmir. Today marks the birth anniversary of Maheshwar Abhinavgupta; the history of this site dates back 1,400 years. The Shivling enshrined here was installed by Abhinavgupta himself during the time he performed penance at this location. It was formerly known as 'Mashokaswami'—an area now called Maisuma. Although the temple doors were open, we were previously unable to conduct religious activities; however, today that has changed, as the Lieutenant Governor himself has visited. The sacred pool (*kund*) here is connected to the Jhelum River; the water level here rises and falls in tandem with the river. This is a supreme temple of knowledge, and we are striving to restore it to its rightful status."