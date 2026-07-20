/Srinagar Police attach 10 properties worth Rs 8 crores belonging to notorious drug peddlers

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, the Srinagar Police have attached 10 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 8 crores. The properties belong to notorious drug peddlers and were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Acting under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the Nowhatta Police Station attached the following properties, which were identified as illegally acquired assets generated through the proceeds of narcotics trafficking:
Details of attached properties
1. Sajad Ahmad Sheikh (S/O Bakhtavar Ahmad Sheikh, R/O Zahidpora Sheikh Colony, Hawal)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house built on 6 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 85 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 55/2024 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act.
2. Mst. Hajra Begum (W/O Fayaz Ahmad Khan, R/O Tujgari Mohalla, Sheikh Colony, Nowhatta)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house on 4 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 55 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 13/2022 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act.
3. Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh @ Gulloo (S/O Late Gh. Hassan Sheikh, R/O Tujgari Mohalla, Sheikh Colony, Nowhatta)
Property: A four-storeyed residential house on 4 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 75 lakh.
Linked Cases: FIR Nos. 41/2021, 11/2018, and 06/2013 under the NDPS Act.
4. Fahmeeda @ Famba (W/O Late Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, R/O Tujgari Mohalla, Nowhatta)
Property: A single-storeyed residential house on 4 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 55 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 32/2019 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act.
5. Abdul Ahad Sheikh (S/O Dilawar Ahmad Sheikh, R/O Tujgari Mohalla, Nowhatta)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house on 5 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 75 lakh.
Linked Cases: FIR Nos. 32/2019, 40/2019, and 48/2019 under the NDPS Act.
6. Gh. Nabi Sheikh (S/O Habib Ullah Sheikh, R/O Sheikh Colony, Tujgari Mohalla, Nowhatta)
Property: A three-storeyed residential house on 5 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 90 lakh.
Linked Cases: FIR Nos. 57/2020, 46/2005, and 06/2006 under the NDPS Act.
7. Altaf Ahmad Sheikh (S/O Abdul Hameed Sheikh, R/O Sheikh Colony, Androoni Kathidarwaza)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house on 4.5 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 90 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 57/2025 U/S 8/20-22-29 NDPS Act.
8. Hyder Ali Wani (S/O Sajad Ahmad Wani, R/O Kathidarwaza, Rainawari)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house on 5.5 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 85 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 57/2025 U/S 8/20-22-29 NDPS Act.
9. Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh (S/O Mohammad Sultan Sheikh, R/O Kathidarwaza, Rainawari)
Property: A three-storeyed residential house on 6 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 95 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 57/2025 U/S 8/20-22-29 NDPS Act.
10. Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh (S/O Ali Mohammad Sheikh, R/O Barthana, Qamarwari)
Property: A double-storeyed residential house on 7 marlas of land.
Estimated Value: Rs 95 lakh.
Linked Case: FIR No. 52/2019 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act.
Key objectives of the enforcement action
Dismantling financial infrastructure: These law enforcement measures target the economic foundations of the drug trade to ensure that illicit funds cannot be repurposed to finance terrorism in the valley.
Strict enforcement strategy: Under the flagship Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan campaign, the regional administration combines prevention and rehabilitation with targeted legal enforcement.
Leveraging the NDPS Act: Utilizing Section 68-F enables authorities to effectively strip syndicates of their financial power by seizing assets proven to be bought with drug money.
The Srinagar Police remain steadfast in their commitment to eliminating the narcotics ecosystem and prosecuting all individuals involved in drug trafficking networks.
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