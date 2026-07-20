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Srinagar Police attach 10 properties worth Rs 8 crores belonging to notorious drug peddlers

Srinagar Police have attached 10 immovable properties worth around Rs 8 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of the Nasha Mukti J&K Abhiyan.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Srinagar Police attach 10 properties worth Rs 8 crores belonging to notorious drug peddlers

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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