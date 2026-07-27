/Srinagar Police attach properties worth Rs 5.60 crore in crackdown on alleged drug trafficking network

In a major crackdown on the financial networks linked to the narcotics trade, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 5.60 crore belonging to alleged drug traffickers under the ongoing Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.
The action was taken under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, which empowers authorities to provisionally attach properties believed to have been acquired through the proceeds of drug trafficking. Police said the move is part of a sustained effort to dismantle not only drug supply chains but also the financial infrastructure supporting the illegal trade in the Kashmir Valley.
Police Station Chanapora attached seven properties linked to accused persons in separate NDPS cases. These include property worth around Rs 65 lakh belonging to Mohd Yaseen Rather of Chanapora in connection with FIR No. 42/2023 under Sections 8/21 and 22 of the NDPS Act.
Property worth approximately Rs 60 lakh belonging to Suhail Rashid Haroon of Gousia Colony, Lal Nagar, was attached in connection with FIR No. 41/2025 under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
Police also attached property worth around Rs 75 lakh belonging to Mohd Asif Rather of Bagh-i-Mehtab in FIR No. 35/2026 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and property worth about Rs 35 lakh belonging to Arsalan Syed Beigh of Azad Basti, Natipora, in FIR No. 28/2026 under Section 8/21.
Among the largest attachments was a property valued at approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to Hilal Ahmad Parray of Budshah Nagar, Natipora, linked to FIR No. 23/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
In addition, property worth around Rs 75 lakh belonging to Danish Reyaz Shah of Sanat Nagar was attached in connection with FIR No. 21/2025 under Sections 8/22 and 29, while property worth approximately Rs 70 lakh belonging to Saqib Naseer Beigh of Baramulla, presently residing in Natipora, was attached in FIR No. 45/2025 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
In a separate action, Police Station Saddar attached a residential house valued at around Rs 80 lakh belonging to Shaheem Farooq Bhat of SD Colony, Natipora, in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
According to Srinagar Police, all the attached properties have been declared as illegally acquired assets generated through narcotics trafficking. The attachments have been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act and remain subject to confirmation by the competent authority wherever required.
The Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan is part of a broader strategy to tackle the growing drug menace in the region. While enforcement agencies have traditionally focused on drug seizures and arrests, authorities have increasingly shifted their attention towards dismantling the financial networks that enable trafficking operations.
Section 68F of the NDPS Act allows authorities to provisionally attach properties suspected to have been acquired through the illicit drug trade, to deprive offenders of the financial gains from criminal activity. Officials said such measures are intended to disrupt trafficking networks and act as a deterrent against drug-related crimes.
Srinagar Police said the latest action reflects its "unwavering resolve to dismantle the financial backbone of drug trafficking syndicates". By targeting assets allegedly amassed through the illegal narcotics trade, the force aims to weaken the economic networks sustaining drug trafficking in the city and adjoining areas.
The drive forms part of wider efforts across Jammu and Kashmir to curb the availability of narcotics, support rehabilitation initiatives and break the cycle of addiction affecting families and communities across the region.
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