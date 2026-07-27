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  • /Srinagar Police attach properties worth Rs 5.60 crore in crackdown on alleged drug trafficking network

Srinagar Police attach properties worth Rs 5.60 crore in crackdown on alleged drug trafficking network

he Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan is part of a broader strategy to tackle the growing drug menace in the region.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Srinagar Police attach properties worth Rs 5.60 crore in crackdown on alleged drug trafficking network

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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