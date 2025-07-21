Srinagar Police Attach Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar Police on Monday said that in another significant move to combat the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, a residential property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore was attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a handout, the police stated that the attached property comprises a two-storied residential house along with 1 kanal 4 marlas of land. The property belongs to Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, son of Late Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Budoo Bagh Khanyar, Srinagar, as per revenue records.

The property is currently in the possession of his son, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, a notorious drug peddler involved in an NDPS case.

The accused has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations revealed that the property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property following the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This development marks a decisive step in the broader strategy of Jammu & Kashmir Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community especially its vulnerable youth from the dangers of substance abuse.

Srinagar Police urges all citizens to actively participate in the fight against drugs by sharing any relevant information. Public cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe, healthy, and drug-free Srinagar.