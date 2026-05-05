Srinagar Police attach Rs 1.2 crore property of drug peddler under anti-narcotics drive

The relentless drive against narco terrorism in Kashmir has intensified under the ongoing 100 Days Campaign of Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan. Srinagar Police has attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

A top official said, “Police Station Nowhatta, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attached the immovable property of an accused involved in FIR No. 61/2019 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act.”

He added, “The attached property includes: A fully renovated three-storey residential house. A separate single-storey concrete kitchen block with three washrooms. Land measuring 09 Marla.

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The property belongs to Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, S/o Habibullah Sheikh, R/o Kani Dewar, Sheikh Mohallah, Hawal Srinagar, the official said.

Investigation has revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Accordingly, the property has been identified and attached as illegally acquired assets under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police escalated their anti-drug campaign by launching coordinated Narco Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at approximately 20 locations. The simultaneous raids specifically targeted the residences of key drug kingpins, peddlers, and facilitators across the district as part of a strategy to dismantle organized narcotics networks.

Operations focused on 20 identified hotspot locations where "chronic drug peddlers" and major distributors were suspected to operate. Police K9 dog squads were deployed to help detect concealed contraband during the searches.

Parallel to the raids, authorities conducted surveys of assets and properties suspected to have been acquired through illegal drug proceeds for potential attachment under the NDPS Act.

Police arrested a lady drug peddler, Shugafta Akhter, identified as a "notorious and most-wanted" at a checkpoint in the Dialgam area with heroin-like contraband. Besides, a concealed narco hideout was uncovered at a residence in Srigufwara, leading to the recovery of 3.9 kg of charas.

In a breakthrough against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police successfully dismantled a drug network by arresting three accused, including a key kingpin, and recovering a significant quantity of heroin along with cash.

Officials said, "On the basis of reliable information received from a credible source, it was learnt that two individuals, Hilal Ahmad Ganai S/o Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganai R/o Kanispora, Tehsil and District Baramulla, and Parvaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Mohammad Abdullah Bhat R/o Wagoora, Tehsil Wagoora, District Baramulla, were involved in smuggling and selling narcotic contraband Heroin). The information further revealed that they were transporting the contraband from Banihal towards Qazigund via NH-44 in a vehicle Baleno with the intention to supply it among local youth."

Acting promptly, Police Station Qazigund registered FIR No. 108/2026 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and initiated an investigation.

A Naka was laid in the interception of the said vehicle. Both accused were apprehended, and during their search, 50 grams of a heroin-like substance were recovered. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

During further investigation, the first backward linkage was established, leading to the identification of a major supplier and kingpin — Sadiq Hussain @ Showki R/o Rakh Barothian, Vijaypur Samba. Subsequently, a search warrant was obtained from the competent court, and a police team from Qazigund, with the help of Samba Police, conducted a raid at the accused’s residence in Samba. The team successfully apprehended the accused. During the search of his premises, particularly a stable, 152 grams of Heroin and Rs 52,000 cash were recovered.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused kingpin was operating a well-organized drug network with many clients across Jammu and Kashmir, supplying narcotics daily and causing severe damage to society, especially the youth. Further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected.

The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of Addl. SP NHW Shri Mumtaz Ali Bhatti.

It’s not only action against drug trafficking is seen on the ground, a sustained community outreach initiative is also taken by the police while carrying out extensive awareness drives across key market areas and residential localities of the district under the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan.

Police teams in the Budgam district of central Kashmir conducted awareness programmes in the Magam market area, engaging with shopkeepers, vendors, and the general public on drug abuse prevention, community vigilance, and public safety. Citizens were sensitized about their vital role in maintaining peace and reporting any suspicious activities promptly.

Simultaneously, door-to-door awareness campaigns were conducted in multiple areas where police personnel interacted closely with residents, spreading awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encouraging active public participation in the anti-drug movement. In addition, Village-Level Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meetings were organized at multiple locations.

These actions reflect the firm commitment of Jammu Kashmir Police to dismantle the financial networks of narco-terrorism and to curb the menace of narcotics in society.

The Police reiterate their resolve to continue strict action against individuals involved in drug peddling and appeal to the public to support the ongoing campaign by sharing any information related to drug abuse and trafficking.

The Police remain committed to intensifying such outreach efforts to realize the vision of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.