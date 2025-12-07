Advertisement
Srinagar Police Attach Rs 1 Cr House Of Drug Peddler In Major NDPS Crackdown

Srinagar Police attached a Rs 1 crore house of habitual drug peddler Javid Ahmad Ganie, confirming it was bought with narcotics proceeds. Authorities barred any transfer as part of their ongoing anti-drug crackdown.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Srinagar Police Attach Rs 1 Cr House Of Drug Peddler In Major NDPS Crackdown

In a continued and determined crackdown on the drug menace and its supporting ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The attached property, located in Natipora, is registered in the name of Javid Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Astan Mohalla, Natipora. The accused is a habitual drug peddler and is involved in the NDPS Act at Police Station Chanapora.

During the investigation, it was conclusively established that the property had been acquired using proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade. Based on these findings, the competent authority ordered the attachment of the property under the NDPS Act.

The attachment was executed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate 1st Class, Chanapora, ensuring full legal compliance. As per the order, the owner is restrained from selling, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property.

Srinagar Police remains firmly committed to combating drug trafficking and will continue to take strict action against those involved in promoting, financing, or facilitating the drug trade.

Syed Khalid Hussain
