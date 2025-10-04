Srinagar Police Attach Rs 2 Crore House Of Terrorist Sajad Gul’s Father Under UAPA

Continuing the action on the terror network, Srinagar Police has attached a three-storey residential house worth Rs. 2 crore belonging to the father of designated terrorist Sajad Gul under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The action was taken under FIR No. 235/2022, registered at Police Station Parimpora, which includes sections 13, 38, and 20 of the UAPA, along with the EIMCO Act.

Police in a handout said, “In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures, Srinagar Police attached a three-storey residential house constructed over 15 marlas of land.”

The property is located at Rose Avenue, HMT, in the Khushipora area of Srinagar. As per revenue records, the property is in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, the father of Sajad Gul. The police investigation revealed that Sajad Gul was the "active stakeholder" in the property, implying it was likely acquired using funds from his illegal terror activities.

The move is part of the Srinagar Police's ongoing strategy to disrupt the financial, logistical, and operational networks of terrorism. It is intended to send a strong message that individuals aiding terrorism will face strict legal consequences, including the forfeiture of their assets.

As per police records, Sajad Gul is the Pakistan-based founder and head of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy organization for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

After serving a 10-year prison sentence for a terror-related crime in Delhi, he was released in 2017 and fled to Pakistan. He is considered, by Indian security agencies, to be the mastermind behind multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir; his involvement was also seen in a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, that killed 26 people. His name also surfaced in the killing of prominent Kashmir-based journalist “Sujat Bhukhari” in Srinagar on 14 June 2018.

Police also said that in addition to planning attacks, Gul has been involved in facilitating terrorism and inciting anti-national propaganda through online and social media platforms. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially designated him a terrorist in April 2022 and placed a Rs. 10 lakh bounty on his head.

Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, empowering authorities to attach properties used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The action was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.

This attachment forms part of the ongoing strategy of Srinagar Police to disrupt the financial, logistical, and operational networks of terrorism, including their cross-border sponsors and sympathizers.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies have conducted numerous attachments of properties linked to terror-related activities in recent months, especially following the crackdown on the terror ecosystem under the UAPA.

On October 1, Budgam Police attached the head office of the banned separatist organization Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Hayderpora, formerly led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The three-story building was allegedly used for terror-related activities.

On July 9, the J&K Police seized land belonging to Ghulam Rasool Shah, a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander. The property was in the Peer Mohalla area of Kupwara.

On September 20, Anantnag Police attached a residential house in Jammu valued at ₹2 crore. The property belonged to Firdous Ahmad Bhat, who was allegedly involved in a narco-terror case.

Multiple coordinated steps are being taken by the government and security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. These include direct counter-terrorism operations, a crackdown on terror financing, controlling radicalization and propaganda, and strengthening border security. Officials have stated that this multi-pronged approach is aimed at achieving a “Zero Terror Plan”.