/Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over ₹6 crore in drug-terror nexus crackdown

Srinagar Police has attached or frozen four immovable properties worth approximately ₹6.31 crore as part of its ongoing crackdown on the financial networks allegedly linked to narcotics trafficking and terrorism in Kashmir.
The action, announced on September 25, 2026, was carried out under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). Police said the properties were allegedly acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trade and terror-related activities.
The latest measures are part of Srinagar Police's wider campaign to identify and choke the financial networks that sustain drug peddling and militant support structures in the region.
The properties attached or frozen include:
Police Station Zakura: A residential house and land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at around ₹2.5 crore and belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather, was attached in connection with FIR No. 34/2026 under the NDPS Act. The property was attached under Section 68-F(1), barring its sale, transfer or alteration pending further orders.
Police Station Nowgam: Assets worth approximately ₹2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh were attached following FIR No. 121/2023 under NDPS provisions. The assets comprise a two-storeyed building, two shops and a rice mill built on 18 marlas of land at Wagoora, BK Pora.
Police Station Ahmadnagar: A single-storeyed residential house with 6 marlas of land at Danihama, Hazratbal, valued at approximately ₹1.30 crore and belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir, was seized under the UA(P) Act. The action was linked to FIR No. 20/2026 involving arms and terror-related charges and was carried out after due approval in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses.
Police Station Shalteng: A single-storeyed house with 7 marlas of land at Check Mujgund, valued at around ₹46 lakh and belonging to Amir Ahmad Mir, was frozen in connection with FIR No. 43/2023 under the NDPS Act. Investigators established that the property had allegedly been purchased using proceeds from the drug trade.
Srinagar Police said the measures are aimed at identifying, freezing and attaching assets generated through illegal activities and disrupting the economic networks that fuel both drug trafficking and terror operations in the Valley.
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