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Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over ₹6 crore in drug-terror nexus crackdown

The latest measures are part of Srinagar Police's wider campaign to identify and choke the financial networks that sustain drug peddling and militant support structures in the region.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over ₹6 crore in drug-terror nexus crackdown

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over ₹6 crore in drug-terror nexus crackdown
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