/Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over ₹6 crore in drug-terror nexus crackdown

Police Station Ahmadnagar: A single-storeyed residential house with 6 marlas of land at Danihama, Hazratbal, valued at approximately ₹1.30 crore and belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir, was seized under the UA(P) Act. The action was linked to FIR No. 20/2026 involving arms and terror-related charges and was carried out after due approval in the presence of a magistrate and independent witnesses.