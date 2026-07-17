/Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over Rs 3.34 crore under the NDPS Act

In a significant move against drug trafficking as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan – 100 Days Campaign, the Srinagar Police have attached four immovable properties worth Rs 3,34,51,957 or Rs 3.34 cr under the provisions of Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
The attachments were executed by the Police Station Safakadal during the investigation of various NDPS cases. The properties were identified as illegally acquired assets derived from the proceeds of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
Property 1: A three-storey residential house constructed on land recorded as Abadi Deh, valued at Rs 1,19,90,765. Located at Survey No. 1819 Min in Estate Nawakadal, it belongs to Adnan Lateef Sheikh, son of the late Mohd Lateef Sheikh, resident of Braripora, Nawakadal.
Property 2: A single-storey residential house constructed on 7 Marlas and 50 sq. ft. of land, valued at Rs 1,18,28,965. Located at Survey No. 386 Min in Estate Palpora, it belongs to Danyal Ahmad Bisati, son of Aijaz Ahmad Bisati, resident of Palpora, Noorbagh.
Property 3: A double-storey residential house constructed on approximately 4.5 Marlas of land, valued at Rs 71,31,905. Located at Survey No. 201 Min in Estate Barthana, Qamarwari, it belongs to Shahid Gul, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Barthana, Qamarwari.
Property 4: A single-storey residential house constructed on 3 Marlas of land (and appurtenant structures), valued at Rs 25,00,322. Located at Survey No. 490 Min in Estate Goripora, it belongs to Adil Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Sultan Mir, resident of Palpora, Srinagar.
The accused individuals have been served with attachment orders. They are strictly prohibited from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring, or otherwise disposing of the attached properties, or creating any third-party interest therein, without prior permission from the competent authority.
This action is part of the Srinagar Police's sustained campaign against the menace of drug trafficking. It reflects a firm resolve to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks by targeting assets acquired through the proceeds of the illicit drug trade.
Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to creating a drug-free society and urges citizens to cooperate by sharing information related to drug trafficking with their nearest police station.
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