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  • /Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over Rs 3.34 crore under the NDPS Act

Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over Rs 3.34 crore under the NDPS Act

This action is part of the Srinagar Police's sustained campaign against the menace of drug trafficking. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Srinagar Police attaches properties worth over Rs 3.34 crore under the NDPS Act
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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