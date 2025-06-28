Srinagar Police Attaches Property Of Notorious Drug Peddler Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Under NDPS Act
The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.
Trending Photos
The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement