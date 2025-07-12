Advertisement
Srinagar Police Attaches Property of Notorious Drug Peddlers Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Under NDPS Act

Srinagar Police has attached a residential property under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act worth approximately Rs. 1 crore and 3 lakhs. The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a significant move to combat the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately Rs. 1 crore and 3 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property- comprising a two-storied residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Mir Romaan S/o Mohammad Hashim Mir R/o Aali Masjid Eidgah area, who is involved in case FIR No.136 /2024 u/s 8/22, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Safakadal.

The accused person has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations have revealed that the property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking. 

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process. 

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This action forms part of the ongoing crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling the financial structures that enable such illegal operations.

Srinagar Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating drug abuse from society. 

