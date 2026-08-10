/Srinagar police attaches Rs 4 crore property of alleged drug peddler in Budgam

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking networks, Srinagar Police has attached immovable property valued at approximately Rs 4 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Budgam district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
The action was executed by officers from Police Station Khanyar in connection with FIR No. 04/2026, registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act against Fayaz Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Hussain Dar, a resident of Ichgam, Budgam.
According to police officials, the attached asset includes a two-storey residential house with an attic structure, alongside 5 Kanals and 17 Marlas of land located under Khasra Nos. 415/416 in Ichgam, Budgam. The market value of the property is estimated at around Rs 4 crore.
The legal action was taken under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, after investigations identified the property as an illegally acquired asset derived from the proceeds of illicit narcotics trade.
Officials stated that this move is part of an ongoing strategy to target the financial infrastructure of drug syndicates. By freezing and attaching properties linked to drug money, law enforcement agencies aim to choke the financial resources that sustain illegal narcotics operations across the region.
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