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Srinagar police attaches Rs 4 crore property of alleged drug peddler in Budgam

According to police officials, the attached asset includes a two-storey residential house with an attic structure. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Srinagar police attaches Rs 4 crore property of alleged drug peddler in Budgam

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Srinagar police attaches Rs 4 crore property of alleged drug peddler in Budgam
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