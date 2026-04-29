Srinagar police bust two terror modules, five OGWs arrested

In a significant anti-terror operation, Srinagar police dismantled two separate terror modules, resulting in the arrest of five OGWs, including a doctor, and the recovery of high-grade weaponry, leading to a major blow to the terror network in Srinagar.

Srinagar police in Srinagar conducted multiple operations leading to the arrest of a doctor among five overground workers and recovery of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material, officials said.

A top police official confirmed that a joint team led by senior police officers from Zadibal, Soura, Lal Bazar, and Zakoora had busted a terrorist hideout at Chana Mohalla, Mulfaq area. Security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, 14 rounds of ammunition, and a hand grenade.

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He added that in another operation, during the intervening night, a team from Police Post Khanmoh apprehended five individuals during a check at Nard Sangri, Khanmoh.

They were arrested during a checkpoint operation, and it’s said this group included a medical professional.

The recovery made from them included: two hand grenades, two magazines and live rounds, objectionable posters, and six mobile phones.

The operations were conducted under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, SSP Srinagar.

A case has been registered at the Panthachowk Police Station. Authorities are currently analyzing the seized mobile phones to map out the broader network and identify further associates.

Police said further investigation is underway to bust the full terror network module and identify other associates involved in the module.

Five arrested in J&K’s Srinagar

On the other hand, according to IANS, five people have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district after grenades, ammunition, and other incriminating material were found on them, police said on Tuesday. Officials said these five persons were arrested in the Khanmoh area of the district by a police team during a check at Nard Sangri near Khanmoh.

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