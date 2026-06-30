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Srinagar Police, CAPF conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra to thwart suicide terror attack

The drill simulated a complex emergency scenario, including a Fedayeen (suicide) attack on Yatra Bhawan. Security personnel practiced tactical responses, evacuation procedures, and coordinated counter-terror operations. 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Srinagar Police, CAPF conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra to thwart suicide terror attack
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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