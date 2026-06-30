/Srinagar Police, CAPF conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra to thwart suicide terror attack

Ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, Srinagar Police, along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), conducted a large-scale mock drill at Yatra Bhawan in Srinagar to assess emergency preparedness against a potential suicide terror attack. The Srinagar Transit Camp is one of the most sensitive locations during the pilgrimage season. Extensive arrangements have been made for the upcoming Yatra, including tents, langars, and the Yatra Bhawan, a large accommodation facility where hundreds of pilgrims stay before proceeding via the Baltal route.