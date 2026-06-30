/Srinagar Police, CAPF conduct mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra to thwart suicide terror attack

Ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, Srinagar Police, along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), conducted a large-scale mock drill at Yatra Bhawan in Srinagar to assess emergency preparedness against a potential suicide terror attack. The Srinagar Transit Camp is one of the most sensitive locations during the pilgrimage season. Extensive arrangements have been made for the upcoming Yatra, including tents, langars, and the Yatra Bhawan, a large accommodation facility where hundreds of pilgrims stay before proceeding via the Baltal route.
Pilgrims arriving by train, private vehicles, or after registration are accommodated at the transit camp. The Yatra Bhawan is located at a strategically important location. Srinagar Police, in collaboration with multiple security and disaster response agencies, carried out the joint exercise to review preparedness and operational response in the event of a terrorist attack during the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra.
The drill simulated a complex emergency scenario, including a Fedayeen (suicide) attack on Yatra Bhawan. Security personnel practiced tactical responses, evacuation procedures, and coordinated counter-terror operations. The exercise was led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), with support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Health Department medical teams, and the Civil Administration.
The mock drill focused on protecting the large number of pilgrims expected to stay at the Bhawan. During the exercise, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) demonstrated how they would respond to a suicide attack, safely evacuate trapped and injured pilgrims, and neutralize the attackers through room intervention and close-quarter combat inside the building.
Officials said the QRTs deployed for such operations are highly trained and equipped with the latest sophisticated weapons and tactical equipment. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, said a comprehensive and multi-layered security grid has been put in place to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra this year.
He said all security agencies are working in close coordination and that extensive mock drills have been conducted to clearly define their respective roles and responsibilities in the event of any emergency or contingency.
The exercise forms part of a coordinated, multi-district security plan implemented across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the annual pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on July 3, 2026. Similar multi-agency mock drills covering hostage rescue, anti-sabotage operations, and disaster response have also been conducted successfully at several locations along the Yatra route to strengthen inter-agency coordination and evaluate response mechanisms during the pilgrimage.
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