/Srinagar Police conduct extensive district-wide security operations; Nearly 700 OGWs detained

In a major security operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem supporting terrorism, Srinagar Police conducted extensive district-wide raids at multiple locations following the recent terror incident in Anantnag.
The coordinated operations, carried out based on credible intelligence and as part of an ongoing investigation, resulted in the detention of nearly 700 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures.
The operations were undertaken with the objective of identifying and neutralising networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter, and other forms of support to terrorist organisations.
Searches were conducted at several locations across the district to gather evidence, identify suspects, and prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities.
This ongoing exercise also serves as a preventive measure to maintain public order, enhance security, and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation.
Such intelligence-led operations will continue in close coordination with other security and intelligence agencies to eliminate the terror-supporting ecosystem, a police official said.
Srinagar Police reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to preserving peace, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that every possible measure is taken to protect the safety and security of the people.
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