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Srinagar Police conduct extensive district-wide security operations; Nearly 700 OGWs detained

Searches were conducted at several locations across the district to gather evidence, identify suspects, and prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:09 AM IST
Srinagar Police conduct extensive district-wide security operations; Nearly 700 OGWs detained

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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