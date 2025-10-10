Advertisement
Srinagar Police Conduct Raids On 21 Residences In Connection With Terrorist Links

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Srinagar Police conducted raids at 21 residences in connection with suspected terrorist links. Acting on five intelligence inputs, police claimed to have recovered documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As part of sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police carried out extensive searches at multiple locations across the city. The operations targeted the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organizations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the UAPA.

The coordinated operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.

Searches were carried out at the residences of the following individing Najeeb Sakib Dar, Owais Muneer Bhat, Owais Ahmad Bhat, Danish Ayoub Badoo, Umar Fayaz, Zahid Rashid Ganie, Hashim Farooq, Rashid Lateef Bhat and others.

Arhaan Rasool Dar,The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J&K Police.

The objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material, including documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations. The raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security.

This decisive action underscores the commitment of Srinagar Police to identify and take firm legal action against individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities.

Srinagar Police remain resolute in their mission to preserve peace, stability, and public order in the city. Anyone found abetting or assisting in unlawful or violent activities will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Syed Khalid Hussain
