Srinagar Police Conduct Raids On Individuals Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami And Hurriyat

As part of an ongoing crackdown against the separatist-terror ecosystem, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids targeting the residences of individuals linked to banned outfits like the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Associates.

"Continuing its sustained action against proscribed organisations, Srinagar police today conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations linked to individuals allegedly associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Hurriyat Conference," the J&K Police said in a statement.

The operations were carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to dismantle terror support networks. Srinagar Police Conduct Searches Linked to Banned JeI and Hurriyat Associates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Searches were carried out at the residences of the following individuals:

1. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat @ Goga Shahib @ Mushtaqul Islam, son of Gh. Qadir Bhat, resident of Kashi Mohalla, Batamaloo.

2. Ashraf Sehrai, son of Mohd. Shumasdin, resident of Baghat.

3. Mehrajuddin Kalwal @ Raj Kalwal, son of Mohammad Amin Kalwal, resident of Rainawari Kalwal Mohalla, A/P Hamza Colony, Kenihama (presently in NIA custody).

4. Zameer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, resident of Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

The searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures. During the operations, various materials including literature and photographs allegedly linked to banned separatist outfits were seized said Srinagar police spokesperson.

These actions form part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem in the Valley by targeting its support structures and networks. This sustained crackdown aims to neutralize terrorist networks and their local support systems across the region.

Police and the security forces in J&K have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Hawala money operators, drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the scanner of the security forces, as it is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

While the police and the security forces carry out anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland, the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) guard the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB) in J&K.