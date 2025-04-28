Srinagar Police Conducts Raids To Dismantle Terror Infrastructure, Seize Evidence Under UAPA

In its continued and persistent action against terrorist associates of proscribed outfits, and in furtherance of investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police is conducting searches across multiple locations in the city to dismantle terror-support infrastructure in the district.

Srinagar Police has carried out searches at the residences of multiple terrorists in connection with investigations under the UAPA.

The searches were conducted by proper legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, under the supervision of J&K Police officers.



The operation aimed to seize arms, documents, digital devices, and other material with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against national security.

This decisive action by the J&K Police seeks to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in anti-national and criminal activities.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.