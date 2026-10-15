/Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown

In a significant blow to the financial networks sustaining drug trafficking in the region, Srinagar Police has frozen and attached multiple residential properties and a vehicle valued at more than ₹13.43 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
The coordinated operation was executed by six police stations Khaniyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar spanning different sub-divisions of the city. The properties were identified through financial investigations as assets allegedly acquired from the proceeds of illicit drug trade. Action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act after following prescribed legal procedures.
Sub-Division-Wise Details of the Action. Police Station Khanyar – Assets Worth ₹8 Crore.
Police Station Khanyar attached five assets belonging to four accused persons:
• Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (S/o Bashir Ahmad Bhat), resident of Budoobagh, Khanyar: A three-storeyed residential house on 7 marlas of land valued at ₹1.60 crore (FIR No. 37/2022, PS Khanyar).
• Aaqib Hyder Khan (S/o Mohammad Ayoub Khan), resident of Ghat No. 01, Dalgate: A Volkswagen Polo (registration DL3CBW-3549) valued at ₹6.50 lakh (FIR No. 46/2025, PS Khanyar).
• Majid Ashraf Wani (S/o Mohammad Ashraf Wani), resident of Sheeshgari Mohalla, Khanyar: A three-storeyed residential house with 12 marlas of land valued at ₹2.50 crore (FIR No. 47/2022, PS Khanyar).
• Shabir Ahmad Bangroo (S/o Gh. Qadir Bangroo), resident of Bangroo Mohalla, Safakadal: A three-storeyed residential house with 11 marlas and 145 sq. ft. of land valued at ₹2.80 crore, and a single-storeyed residential house on 5 marlas valued at ₹1.10 crore (FIR No. 07/2016, PS Khanyar).
All five assets were attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.
Police Station Pantha Chowk, Property Worth ₹1.24 Crore
Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal (S/o Bashir Ahmad Bhat), resident of Khanmoh, had a concrete residential house at Khanmoh valued at ₹1.24 crore attached. He is linked to multiple NDPS cases: FIR No. 106/2024 (PS Pampore), FIR No. 128/2025 (PS Banihal) and FIR No. 55/2026 (PS Khrew).
Police Station Shalteng – Property Worth ₹1.21 Crore.
Danish Ahmad Bhat (S/o Ab. Ahad Bhat), resident of Panzinara, Srinagar, had a two-storeyed residential house with one kanal of land valued at ₹1.21 crore frozen under Section 68-F (FIR No. 43/2023, PS Shalteng). The freezing order has been duly served.
Police Station Safakadal – Property Worth ₹10.15 Lakh.
Faizan Firdous Khanday alias Farzan Pujj (S/o Firdous Ahmad Khanday), resident of Malik Sahib, Safakadal, had a three-storeyed residential house with attic valued at ₹10,15,383 attached under Section 68-F. The case (FIR No. 135/2026, PS Safakadal) involves Sections 8/22, 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 3/4/25 of the Arms Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police Station Ahmadnagar – Properties Worth ₹1.80 Crore.
Adil Ahmad Patoo (S/o Ali Mohd Patoo), resident of Shah Mohalla, Ahmadnagar, had two residential properties frozen: one valued at approximately ₹1 crore and another at ₹80 lakh (linked to FIR No. 16/2023, PS Ahmadnagar). Both actions were taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act in the presence of the Executive Magistrate.
Police Station Soura – Property Worth ₹1.18 Crore.
Khalid Nazir Chiloo (S/o Nazir Ahmad Chiloo), resident of Umar Colony-B, Lal Bazar, had a residential house valued at ₹1,18,00,751 (excluding land value) frozen under Section 68-F (FIR No. 23/2025, PS Soura). The proceedings were conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and local witnesses.
Targeting the Financial Backbone of Drug Trafficking.
The multi-station operation underscores Srinagar Police sustained and intensified strategy of striking at the economic foundations of drug trafficking networks, going beyond the arrest of offenders and seizure of narcotic substances. By tracing, freezing, and attaching properties allegedly acquired through illicit proceeds, the force aims to dismantle the financial infrastructure that sustains organized narcotic activities.
Srinagar Police has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. Officials stated that the force remains firmly committed to pursuing offenders, dismantling their networks and depriving them of the financial gains of their illegal activities, strictly in accordance with the law.
Jammu and Kashmir police reiterated, “The message is clear: drug trafficking will invite not only criminal prosecution but also stringent action against assets acquired through its illegal proceeds. The campaign will continue with renewed determination to protect the youth of Kashmir and safeguard society from the menace of drugs.”
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