Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown

Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown

Srinagar Police seized properties and a vehicle worth ₹13.43 crore linked to drug traffickers across 6 police stations under the NDPS Act. Get details.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown
Image Credit: Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown
2
3
4
5