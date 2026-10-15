/Srinagar Police freeze Rs 13.43 crore in drug proceeds in major financial crackdown

The coordinated operation was executed by six police stations Khaniyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar spanning different sub-divisions of the city. The properties were identified through financial investigations as assets allegedly acquired from the proceeds of illicit drug trade. Action was taken under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act after following prescribed legal procedures.