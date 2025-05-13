Advertisement
Srinagar Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Terrorist Associates In Connection With Investigation Of UAPA

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, and more, with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

May 13, 2025
Srinagar Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Terrorist Associates In Connection With Investigation Of UAPA Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

In the continued resolute efforts to combat the terror ecosystem by targeting terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Srinagar Police continued intensified searches across multiple locations in the city to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the district. 

Pertinently, searches of the residences of numerous terrorist associates have been conducted till now to target the infrastructure supporting terrorist activity. The searches were conducted in accordance with legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police. 

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, and more, with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities. 

Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law, as the Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city.

