Srinagar Police intensify crackdown on narco-terror network, attach properties worth Rs 3.5 cr

Continuing its offensive against the narco-terror ecosystem, Srinagar Police on Saturday attached immovable properties worth nearly ₹3.5 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The action was taken as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at dismantling the financial backbone of drug trafficking and curbing the spread of narcotics across the Valley.

According to an official statement, Police Station Nigeen attached a property valued at approximately ₹1.30 crore under Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 30/2021 registered under Section 8/21 of the Act. The attached property comprises a double-storeyed residential house along with land situated at Habbak Crossing, Hazratbal. The property belongs to Rahil Manzoor Malla, son of Manzoor Ahmad Malla, a resident of Habbak Crossing.

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In a separate operation, Police Station Soura attached a residential house worth around ₹2.20 crore under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The property belongs to Adil Rashid Gudoo, son of Abdul Rashid Gudoo, a resident of Keel Khan Gali (Haider Colony), Upper Soura, who is allegedly involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotic substances.

Police investigations revealed that both properties were allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal drug trade. Consequently, the assets have been formally frozen and attached under the NDPS Act.

The attachment orders prohibit the owners from selling, transferring, leasing, altering, disposing of, or creating any third-party interest in the properties until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

This is the third major strike by Jammu and Kashmir Police against the narcotics network in the last 48 hours. Over the past three days, properties worth approximately ₹9.5 crore have either been attached or dismantled as part of the intensified campaign.

The drive forms part of a broader strategy to dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, which police say is supported by elements across the border, with the objective of making the Union Territory drug-free and terror-free.

Police also appealed to the public to actively support anti-narcotics efforts by sharing information related to drug peddling, substance abuse, and other criminal activities. They stressed that community participation remains crucial in eliminating the drug menace and ensuring a safer future for coming generations.