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  • /Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act

Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act

Srinagar Police attaches illegal properties worth over ₹6.22 crore linked to drug traffickers across the city under the NDPS Act in a major crackdown.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act
Image Credit: Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act
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