/Srinagar Police seizes drug-linked properties worth over Rs 6.22 crore in major crackdown under NDPS Act

Srinagar Police has intensified its campaign against narcotics networks by attaching and freezing immovable properties linked to drug trafficking proceeds, targeting the financial backbone of the illicit trade as part of the broader Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.
In six separate cases under the NDPS Act, police stations across the city have acted against assets valued at more than ₹6.22 crore. The latest moves by Police Stations Nigeen and Zakura, building on earlier actions by Shalteng, Ahmad Nagar, and Lal Bazar, aim to dismantle both operational networks and the wealth generated from narcotics.
The location includes under Police Station Nigeen attached a double-storeyed residential house and land at Danihama, Hazratbal, worth about ₹1.10 crore. The property, belonging to Mubashir Ashiq Teeli, was linked to FIR No. 24/2026 (Sections 8/21 NDPS Act) and attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act.
Police Station Zakura attached a residential house and land at Mulphaq Abu Baker Colony, Hazratbal, valued at approximately ₹1.14 crore. It belongs to Zubair Ahmad Rather and relates to FIR No. 44/2026 (Sections 8/20 NDPS Act).
Police Station Shalteng froze a single-storey house with 11.5 marlas of land worth around ₹1 crore, belonging to Mohd. Altaf Dar (FIR No. 76/2025, Sections 8/20 NDPS Act). In a separate case (FIR No. 87/2025), it also froze a single-storey house with 6 marlas of land valued at about ₹43 lakh, belonging to Riyaz Ahmad Bhat.
Police Station Ahmad Nagar attached a double-storey residential house with roughly 10 marlas of land at Baghaat Shoora, valued at ₹2.2 crore. The property belongs to Owais Ahmad Mir and is linked to FIR No. 09/2025 (Sections 8/21/27-A/29 NDPS Act), with confirmation from the Competent Authority under SAFEMA.
Police Station Lal Bazar attached a double-storey house with 3.5 marlas of land at Sheikh Colony, valued at over ₹35 lakh, belonging to Waseem Ahmad Langoo (FIR No. 52/2023, Sections 8/20 NDPS Act).
In each case, investigations established the properties were acquired from illicit drug proceeds. Attachment and freezing orders under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act restrain the owners from selling, transferring, leasing, or creating any third-party interest in the assets.
Srinagar Police said the actions reflect a zero-tolerance approach, aimed at depriving traffickers of financial gains and disrupting the economic foundations of the narcotics trade.
The force reiterated that efforts would continue against peddlers, traffickers and their associates, including identification and seizure of both movable and immovable assets linked to drug money which later is used in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
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