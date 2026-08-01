/Srinagar Police solve blind murder case in 6 hours: Mother-son arrested after body found in Babademb Canal

In a race against time that gripped investigators, Srinagar Police solved a chilling blind murder within six hours of discovering an unidentified body, bringing a mother-son duo to justice for a crime that left a family shattered. On 30 July 2026, officers of Police Station Khanyar received a report: an unidentified dead body, wrapped in gunny bags, had been found floating in the Babademb Canal beneath Baba Dawood Khakhi Bridge in Khanyar. FIR No. 49/2026 was promptly registered under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a full investigation began.
Recognising the gravity of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under senior officers. Through relentless effort and careful piecing together of evidence, police identified the accused as Haleema Bano and her son Moomin Ahmad, originally from Machil, Kupwara, who had been living as tenants in Mughal Mohalla, Rainawari.
After the killing, the pair fled Srinagar in a desperate bid to escape. But Srinagar Police refused to let them vanish. Officers chased every lead with determination and, within hours of the body’s recovery, tracked and arrested the mother and son in Lolab, Kupwara.
The victim was later identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Kalantpora, Hawal. Investigators established that he was murdered inside the accused’s rented home following a financial dispute. In a cold attempt to hide their crime, the mother and son then dumped his body in the Babademb Canal. Several incriminating items linked to the murder have been recovered.
Further investigation continues to determine whether anyone else was involved and to complete all legal procedures. This swift resolution of a blind murder case — cracked in just six hours—stands as a powerful testament to the professionalism, grit, and coordinated teamwork of Srinagar Police, who ensured that those responsible for this heartbreaking crime were brought to justice without delay.
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