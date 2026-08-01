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Srinagar Police solve blind murder case in 6 hours: Mother-son arrested after body found in Babademb Canal

Srinagar Police cracked a blind murder case within six hours after a body was found in Babademb Canal, arresting a mother and son in Lolab over a financial dispute.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
Srinagar Police solve blind murder case in 6 hours: Mother-son arrested after body found in Babademb Canal
Image Credit: Srinagar Police solve blind murder case in 6 hours.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Srinagar Police solve blind murder case in 6 hours: Mother-son arrested after body found in Babademb Canal
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