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Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network

Srinagar Police dismantled an organised inter-state narcotics network in Downtown Srinagar, arresting eight accused and recovering narcotics, cash, gold and other assets worth crores of rupees.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network
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