/Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network

The investigation, registered under FIR No. 135/2026 at Police Station Safakadal and led by SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, resulted in the arrest of eight accused persons. Authorities also recovered substantial quantities of narcotic substances, along with cash, gold, and other valuable assets worth crores of rupees. Police stated that the probe further uncovered inter-state linkages and financial channels utilized by the network.