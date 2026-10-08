/Srinagar Police team rewarded by higher-ups for busting major inter-state narcotics network

A Srinagar Police team has been rewarded by senior officers after successfully dismantling an organized inter-state narcotics network operating in the Downtown area of the city.
The investigation, registered under FIR No. 135/2026 at Police Station Safakadal and led by SSP Srinagar Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, resulted in the arrest of eight accused persons. Authorities also recovered substantial quantities of narcotic substances, along with cash, gold, and other valuable assets worth crores of rupees. Police stated that the probe further uncovered inter-state linkages and financial channels utilized by the network.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar Singh, felicitated the officers involved in the operation. The team recognized for their efforts included Zonal SP Showkat Ahmad, SDPO M.R. Ganj Junaid Wali, and the SHOs and investigating officers of Police Station M.R. Ganj.
Officials described the operation as a significant step forward in combating organized drug trafficking in the region. Srinagar Police reiterated that they remain focused on identifying and dismantling such networks by targeting both their supply chains and the financial infrastructure that sustains them.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.