Srinagar Police Thwart Two Major Peace Disruption Attempts; Three Arrested, Three Girls Counselled

Police said they foiled two major plans of disrupting peace in Kashmir. Srinagar police arrested three people and counseled three girls in two different places in Srinagar. Srinagar Police said they have detained three individuals, Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar, and Amir Ali Dar, all residents of Balhama, for affixing U.S. and Israeli flags in the Balhama area of Srinagar during nighttime hours.

The incident was reported as an attempt to provoke communal tensions and disturb peace in the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s said that the flags were placed on the road in Balhama, a locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, during the night of June 23, 2025.

Srinagar police said that “Acting on credible intelligence, including visual evidence (photographs or videos of the flags), Srinagar Police launched an immediate investigation. They employed various investigative techniques, including ground-level verification, to identify the perpetrators.

Police added, “Initially, 6–7 suspects were identified and interrogated. Sustained questioning confirmed the involvement of three individuals: Mohsin Ali Dar (son of Ali Mohammad, resident of Balhama), Bilal Ahmad Dar (son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Dar Mohalla, Balhama), and Amir Ali Dar (son of Manzoor Hussain, resident of Khazir Mohalla, Balhama) All accused, Mohsin and Bilal, and Amir are detained are being questioned in police station of pantha Chowk.

In another incident today, Srinagar police informed through a statement that “Srinagar Police Remove Foreign Flag Graffiti Near Imambara Zadibal.

Police Station Zadibal received information about graffiti resembling a foreign flag (Israel) painted on the road outside the main entrance of Imambara Zadibal. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the location and ensured immediate removal of the graffiti to maintain communal harmony and public order.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the involvement of three local teenage girls (names withheld due to age), all students residing in the area.

Given their age and the sensitivity of the act, their parents were called to the police station, and the minors were counselled in their presence.

They were sensitised about the implications of such actions and the need to uphold communal harmony and responsible civic behavior. Legal action shall follow strictly in accordance with the juvenile justice framework, police said.

However, authorities believe the acts were an effort to incite public sentiment, disrupt communal harmony, and propagate antisocial narratives. The display of foreign flags, particularly those of the U.S. and Israel, is highly sensitive in the context of Jammu and Kashmir religious dynamics and the situation in the Middle East.

The family members of the detained and locals of the area, who all belong to a Shia community, showed innocence and said, We too heard about the incident about flags but did not see anything. They said some papers were seen here but don’t know what happened. In the area, all males were in the police station.

One of the detained Amir Ali Dar's grandfathers said, “I was not at home I came late around 12 I don’t know much in morning police came here and took the child and yesterday two others were called by police. No flag was hoisted some papers were seen police said that” all three went themselves to police station when they were called one is minor”

A shopkeeper of the area, Mohammed Yosuf said "we too heard but didn’t saw anything with eyes and one is kid others are also good people how can we say what was motive we only heard not seen anything.

However, BJP said that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace which is presently in Kashmir.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said "India has remained always peace loving country and we appeal both Israel and Iran to ceasefire but what yesterday the incident of flags happened it seems there was motive to disrupt the peace which with lot of struggle was bought after the abrogation of 370 but the government LG administration will not allow such people to succeed and now police have also acted and have kept their stand but I want to know from those people who has taken Israel and American flag that there was war between India and Pakistan too did they took Pakistani flag on road didn’t fired the flag it is calculated act to disturb the peace but no one will be allowed to do so"

Srinagar Police has warned people that any attempts to further agendas of violence or disruption will face strict legal consequences. They have urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

This incident has made authorities to remaining on high alert for similar acts aimed at destabilizing the peace in region as the coming time of Muharram which Shia sect observed in a major way.