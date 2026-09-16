A critical scientific study has revealed that Kashmir’s iconic water bodies the Jhelum and Dal Lake are under severe threat from a mounting sewage crisis, with nearly 147 million liters of Srinagar’s untreated sewage discharged into them every day.
The figure emerges from the study “Assessment of Spatio-Temporal Dynamics of Dal Lake’s Trophic State”, published in the journal Water. The researchers estimate that Srinagar generates around 201 million liters of sewage water daily, of which nearly 73% which is nearly 147 million liters of Srinagar’s untreated sewage discharged that goes untreated into Dal Lake and river Jhelum. The study, however, does not provide a separate break-up of the quantity entering the Jhelum and Dal Lake.
The findings assume added urgency as both water bodies are already under severe ecological pressure. The Jhelum faces its own growing wastewater burden as it flows through whole Kashmir. An action-taken report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) records 10 outfalls discharging into the Jhelum, with domestic and household wastewater listed among the discharges. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has further exposed the weakness of Srinagar’s drainage system, finding that the city does not have separate sewage and storm-water networks. Besides there is very little number of STPs ( sewage treatment plants ) of J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) around Dal lake which number only 4 and have capacity of 36.74 ML of sewage cleaning per day for other whole city only 2 STPs are functioning.
Dr. Tauseef Bhat ( Researcher of study ) said “ The cosmetic approach that is going on everywhere is also happening with these water bodies. We are trying to give it cosmetic makeups so that people will come and say, "Oh, we have seen a wonderful water body," but just 500 meters or 1000 meters from the main Nigeen Park you go, the depth of Dal Lake, what we have checked, is not even 2.5 feet, it's not even 2 feet. So, in terms of depth, it is dead. The two lifelines Jhelum and Dal lake condition “It's bad, it's totally bad. You look at the color of the water; you are here, I am also here, there is no need to exaggerate. The peripheral load of Dal has increased quite a lot; it has increased from 2 lakh to 3 lakh, and it is growing exponentially. That entire sewage how much treatment have you done? You installed STPs in all areas, but the untreated water coming out of those STPs100% is not treated. So, the problem is at multiple steps, and we need solutions at multiple steps, not just at one step.
Research we recently conducted shows that an average human in Srinagar uses 120 to 150 liters of water per day for cooking, drinking, bathing, washing, and all that. Now you take an average of the total population of Srinagar if we don't consider Greater Srinagar as well it comes to around 10 to 12 lakh ML. Let's take the parameter of 10 lakh liters. So, 10 lakhs multiplied by 150 liters per person used in 24 hours, in that you can understand that at least 30 to 40% is such that is untreated and goes into these water bodies. And the research going on today says that the nutrient load in this water is very high; your phosphorus and sodium are very high. Because of that, leave this place the green you see behind is looking green because algae, lilies, have such an exponential growth there, because plants need nutrients to grow. If we plant a garden at home, you need nutrients to grow your plants; here you are getting free nutrients. We have to think basic-wise, and basically, we can do its solution.
If we don't take a step in time, can we see a catastrophe like in Nepal or other places. If with time we don't do treatment, I think 5 years down the line, you and I will not be standing here, because the smell of this water.”
Volunteers working to clean and protect Dal Lake have raised alarm bells, accusing the government of failing to take meaningful steps to preserve these water bodies despite repeated warnings. They say decades of official apathy have allowed pollution and encroachment to push the lake to the brink.
Tariq Ahmed Patloo a volunteer who works for Dal Cleaning said “I raise this issue repeatedly you see, the biggest culprit that I currently hold responsible is the UEED(Urban Environmental Engineering Department) in Jammu and Kashmir, India, or. All the pump stations of the UEED dump all the untreated water and all the filth directly into them. If we simply do one thing convert those pump stations into STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants)—we can save 80% of the water body. They are the people, the department, who are destroying our water bodies. I have filed an RTI regarding this; there are 80 pump stations. You look at the 80 pump stations at Dalgate, take a video there, and see how much filth comes right in front of Zainakadal, or in front of Ansari Motors, or if you go to Nawaidyar, Khanyar, or near Zojilanger, you will see how much filth there is. it has been ruined because we laid roads, because inside the lake we don't need roads or pathways. We built roads; vote banking has ruined the Dal. On one side, the National Conference is doing it; on the other side, the PDP has done it. we won't even see the lake in the coming times. If we go into the lake, look at Green Power, look at how many dead fish there are we have seen it. Every single day, and I can show you even now, fish are dying in the thousands. Someone says someone put medicine in it, someone says something else; everyone has their own story. But my point is that we couldn't control the sewage, nor can this department do much about it. They can go on motorboats, they can inspect from afar, but they are not experts on the lake. For that, we need experts; we need foreigners, we need white-collar people who come here and completely take over, just like in the Netherlands or countries that have water bodies. They can bring those experts here. I want to appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister—since he spoke about me in "Mann Ki Baat" please hand this over to some private company, to foreigners, or to major experts within India. Otherwise, future generations will not be able to see our Dal.
Common residents living near Dal Lake, as well as those around pump sheds and sewage treatment plants, have also voiced strong complaints about authorities’ negligence. Many say untreated waste continues to flow freely, foul odors persist, and promised upgrades remain incomplete, leaving them to bear the daily burden of official inaction.
Mohammad Shafi Baba a resident of zojilankar downtown living near dal lake when said “Where does this water go now? Baba said “Into the Dal. Directly.All the filth and dirt come there. Sometimes, a little bit once within a month When Some officer will come to see it. Water from areas of Rainawari, Haslabad, Puzmohalla, Kasai Mohalla is over there, they all bring it here. the waste of cows goes into that and then they filter it and give us for to drink. We requested a lot to MLA. Who will do it, sahab? Which machine is there to clean it? The machine is the same, they leave it inside the river, that's it. Sometimes they take it ( water) to Khaniyar for treatment. That's it.
Another area resident Bashir Ahmed said “It's not cleaned, what is happening? It is useless, it is released just like we drop it into the drain. It does not get filtered. They put it In the river, the water coming from Nigeen, Shalimar, they put it in that same river. At one time, houseboats used to run in it, large shikaras used to run, dungas used to run. Today it is useless because of this. It is our negligence as well as theirs, not that it isn't, they spent a lot of money on it, but all useless. Entire Rainawari water goes here, and the rest from Shalimar, people living in Hazratbal, that too comes into this. It goes into the Dal. It is in the Dal, then it goes into Nigeen Lake. Everything is getting dirty in it. Without cleaning it, it happens just like this, you go and see for yourself how it is. Money is being wasted, what else. Look at our drain here, this is also getting blocked. There are many issues, we are also troubled, this has not been fully successful. The people who live around it have more trouble. There is no doubt about it. Mosquitoes fly, diseases happen because of it, diseases spread because of filth. The government should take steps. People should get some relief, some benefit.
Dal Lake, the main attraction for tourists and a cherished space for local people, has itself undergone dramatic shrinkage. Once spanning about 24 square kilometers, it has shrunk to roughly 8 square kilometers losing 2/3 of its original expanse. Depth has also collapsed of both water bodies the rear of the lake now measures just about 2 feet at many places, while the front has fallen to around 6 feet from a historical depth of 24 feet.
The researchers linked the deterioration to pollutant loads associated with human activity and untreated wastewater. Excessive nutrient input can trigger algal growth, reduce water quality, and disturb the natural balance of aquatic ecosystems,” the study notes.
Earlier research by University of Kashmir scientists had documented numerous drains carrying urban waste into the Jhelum through Srinagar and recorded deterioration in several water-quality parameters along the river. Experts have raised sharp alarm bells, warning that if decisive action is not taken now, Dal Lake and the Jhelum the lifeline water bodies of Kashmir risk becoming history.
The government has undertaken several sewage treatment and pollution control projects to bridge the infrastructure gap. But experts, volunteers and residents insist that treatment plants alone cannot solve the problem unless households are connected to functional sewer networks and untreated drains and outfalls are intercepted. The challenge is therefore not merely about increasing treatment capacity. It is about ensuring that sewage never reaches the river or lake in the first place.
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