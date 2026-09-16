Tariq Ahmed Patloo a volunteer who works for Dal Cleaning said “I raise this issue repeatedly you see, the biggest culprit that I currently hold responsible is the UEED(Urban Environmental Engineering Department) in Jammu and Kashmir, India, or. All the pump stations of the UEED dump all the untreated water and all the filth directly into them. If we simply do one thing convert those pump stations into STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants)—we can save 80% of the water body. They are the people, the department, who are destroying our water bodies. I have filed an RTI regarding this; there are 80 pump stations. You look at the 80 pump stations at Dalgate, take a video there, and see how much filth comes right in front of Zainakadal, or in front of Ansari Motors, or if you go to Nawaidyar, Khanyar, or near Zojilanger, you will see how much filth there is. it has been ruined because we laid roads, because inside the lake we don't need roads or pathways. We built roads; vote banking has ruined the Dal. On one side, the National Conference is doing it; on the other side, the PDP has done it. we won't even see the lake in the coming times. If we go into the lake, look at Green Power, look at how many dead fish there are we have seen it. Every single day, and I can show you even now, fish are dying in the thousands. Someone says someone put medicine in it, someone says something else; everyone has their own story. But my point is that we couldn't control the sewage, nor can this department do much about it. They can go on motorboats, they can inspect from afar, but they are not experts on the lake. For that, we need experts; we need foreigners, we need white-collar people who come here and completely take over, just like in the Netherlands or countries that have water bodies. They can bring those experts here. I want to appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister—since he spoke about me in "Mann Ki Baat" please hand this over to some private company, to foreigners, or to major experts within India. Otherwise, future generations will not be able to see our Dal.