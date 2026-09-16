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The death of Kashmir's lifelines: Inside the sewage crisis choking Dal Lake and the Jhelum river

A critical study reveals that nearly 147 million liters of untreated sewage enters Srinagar's Jhelum River and Dal Lake daily, threatening an ecological collapse.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
The death of Kashmir's lifelines: Inside the sewage crisis choking Dal Lake and the Jhelum river
Image Credit: Inside the sewage crisis choking Dal Lake and the Jhelum river.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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The death of Kashmir's lifelines: Inside the sewage crisis choking Dal Lake and the Jhelum river
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