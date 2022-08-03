SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022: The 2022 Odisha State Selection Board B.Ed Answer Key is released. The official website, ssbodisha.ac.in, provides access to the answer key for candidates who took the exam. The Odisha SSB B.Ed Answer Key 2022 PDF is accessible in open mode, therefore applicants won't need to create an account on the website. On July 31, 2022, the Odisha B.Ed. the admission test was held, and the results have been made public. Set paper a and paper b.

Odisha SSB B.Ed Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to raise an objection

Candidates have until August 5, 2022, at 5 p.m., to review the answer key and voice any issues. Candidates would need to send the board their concerns via their registered email address, along with sufficient evidence to support their complaint. Each objection from a candidate must be paid for in the form of Rs 200 in the form of a bank draught made out to the State Selection Board and due in Bhubaneswar. The scanned copy of the bank draught can also be forwarded along with the objections to the State Selection Board's email address. ALSO READ: CAT 2022: Registration begins TODAY at 10 AM, Exams from 27 November

Odisha SSB B.Ed Answer Key 2022: Details to be mentioned while sending objections

Name of the candidate

Roll Number

Complete postal address with a Mobile number and E-mail ID

Stream

Question Set Code

Serial No. of the Question(s) against which objection(s) have been raised

Bank Draft Number

Date and Amount

Whether documentary proof has been attached with objection

Signature of the candidate with date

Candidates may also send their applications by mail, according to the official statement. The announcement states that objections may be sent via email to the State Selection Board at ssbdeptofhe@gnrail.com or delivered in person to the State Selection Board's office between the hours of 08.01.2022 and 08.05.2022. It should be noted that the amount deposited will be repaid if the objection(s) are upheld. If not, the applicant will lose the money.