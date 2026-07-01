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SSB cracks down on illegal cash movement, seizes Rs 16 lakh near India-Nepal border

Two individuals, including a Nepali and an Indian citizen, were detained and handed over to Customs authorities after failing to provide proper documentation for the cash.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
SSB cracks down on illegal cash movement, seizes Rs 16 lakh near India-Nepal border
Image Credit: SSB/IANS. SSB seizes Rs 16 lakh cash near India‑Nepal border.

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