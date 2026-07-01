/SSB cracks down on illegal cash movement, seizes Rs 16 lakh near India-Nepal border

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized large sums of Indian currency along the India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday.
The money was seized on Tuesday in two interceptions and was being taken to Nepal without any proper documentation.
Two persons -- an Indian and a Nepali citizen -- have been detained and handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings.
Large sums of money being taken to Nepal have to be disclosed at the border customs office. The first incident occurred around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday during routine checking on the BIT New Bridge, Panitanki, by troops of the 41 Bn SSB Ranidanga.
During the search, Rs 800,000 in Rs 500 currency notes was found hidden in the luggage of a man travelling to Nepal by public transport. The man was identified as Bigyan Rai (27), a resident of Khotang in Sagarmatha, Nepal. He was unable to provide details about the large sum of money in his possession.
The second seizure happened around 2.20 p.m. on Tuesday. During routine checking duty at the BIT New Bridge, Panitanki, the SSB team intercepted a person travelling from India towards Nepal in a personal vehicle.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of Rs 8,44,500 in Rs 500 currency notes from several concealed compartments. The man has been identified as Sukram Tamang (37), a resident of Bogoghari in Gangtok, Sikkim.
Both persons, along with the seized currency and vehicle, have been handed over to the Customs department, an SSB official said.
On Tuesday, the SSB also seized 543 grams of suspected brown sugar at Bhatgaon, close to the border. This was during a joint operation with the Bihar Police. Two persons from Bihar, identified as Md Umar (23) and Md Farukh (46), were arrested in this connection.
"The troops of the 41 Bn SSB are ever vigilant to prevent all sorts of crime along the India-Nepal border. Intelligence-based operations are conducted regularly to tackle smuggling, trafficking and other crimes," the official said.
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