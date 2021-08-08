हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC CGL 2021

SSC CGL 2020: Admit cards released, check region-wise information and important updates

The SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam from 13-24 August, 2021. The admit cards for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam have been released for candidates by their respective SSC regions and are available to download from their respective websites.

The SSC CGL 2020 exam was notified on December 29, 2020. The exam was initially scheduled in May-June but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SSC conducts the CGL exam to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The skill test of the CGL 2019 will be held on September 15 and 16.

 

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official websites of the SSC regions. Here we have given region-wise direct links for the candidates’ convenience too.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Northern region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Eastern Region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Central region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Madhya Pradesh region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: North Eastern Region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Western Region

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Southern Region (to be released on August 9)

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Admit Card: Karnataka-Kerala Region

