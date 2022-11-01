SSC CGL 2020 final result DECLARED on ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared final result of Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2020 after three tires of examination and document verification. Based on merit-cum-preference of posts at the time of document verification, a total of 7108 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment. The result of CGL tier 3 examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on July 7 for shortlisting candidates to appear in the skill test/ document verification of the exam.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 Result Declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHL 2020 tier 3 result link available on the home page

Step 3: A new window will open up, with the result PDF.

Step 4: Check for your result by finding your date of birth.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022. According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. Also, the exam for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE will be held from December 14 to 16.