SSC CGL 2020 final result DECLARED on ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here
SSC CGL 2020 final result are out scroll down for the direct link to check scores. Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022
Trending Photos
SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared final result of Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2020 after three tires of examination and document verification. Based on merit-cum-preference of posts at the time of document verification, a total of 7108 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment. The result of CGL tier 3 examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on July 7 for shortlisting candidates to appear in the skill test/ document verification of the exam.
SSC CGL 2020 Direct link to check results
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 Result Declared: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the SSC CHL 2020 tier 3 result link available on the home page
Step 3: A new window will open up, with the result PDF.
Step 4: Check for your result by finding your date of birth.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022. According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. Also, the exam for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE will be held from December 14 to 16.
Live Tv
More Stories