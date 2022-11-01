topStories
NewsIndia
SSC CGL

SSC CGL 2020 final result DECLARED on ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

SSC CGL 2020 final result are out scroll down for the direct link to check scores. Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for  Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC CGL 2020 final result DECLARED on ssc.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared final result of Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2020 after three tires of examination and document verification. Based on merit-cum-preference of posts at the time of document verification, a total of 7108 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment. The result of CGL tier 3 examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on July 7 for shortlisting candidates to appear in the skill test/ document verification of the exam.

SSC CGL 2020 Direct link to check results

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 Result Declared: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHL 2020 tier 3 result link available on the home page

Step 3: A new window will open up, with the result PDF.

Step 4: Check for your result by finding your date of birth.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for  Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022. According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. Also, the exam for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE will be held from December 14 to 16.

Live Tv

SSC CGLSSC CGL 2020SSCCGL 2020CGL 2022SSC CGL resultSSC CGL 2021SSC CGL 2021 ResultJobsarkari naukri

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'