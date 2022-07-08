NewsIndia
SSC CGL RESULT

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 result declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link to check here

Candidates can now check the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 3 results for the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, for all the posts requiring CPT and all other posts (Including DEST) at the official website ssc.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 result declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link to check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the SSC SGCL Tier 3, can now check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the SSC-CGL Tier 3 exam will have to appear for a skill test followed by the document verification (DV) round.

Here's how to check your SSC CGL 2020 tier 3 result

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Result” tab
  • Click on the result link for SSC CGL tier 3 for the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, posts requiring CPT or all for all other posts (Including DEST) as per your choice 

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 Result- Direct Link

  • Pdf of shortlisted candidates will appear on your screen, search your name
  • Take a printout for future references

“The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04.08.2022 and 05.08.2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately”, the SSC stated in the official notification. 

Live TV

SSC CGL resultSSC CGL Result 2020SSC CGL Tier 3 ResultSSC resultsJobs vacanciesGovernment jobsjob alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?