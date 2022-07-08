The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the SSC SGCL Tier 3, can now check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the SSC-CGL Tier 3 exam will have to appear for a skill test followed by the document verification (DV) round.

SSC CGL 2020 tier-3 Result pic.twitter.com/wYXigocrZM — Staff Selection Commission (@SSCorg_in) July 7, 2022

Here's how to check your SSC CGL 2020 tier 3 result

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Result” tab

Click on the result link for SSC CGL tier 3 for the post of Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, posts requiring CPT or all for all other posts (Including DEST) as per your choice

Pdf of shortlisted candidates will appear on your screen, search your name

Take a printout for future references

“The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04.08.2022 and 05.08.2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately”, the SSC stated in the official notification.

