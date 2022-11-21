SSC CGL 2022: Tier 1 Admit Card RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to download here
The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be an objective test with a 60-minute time limit, scroll down for more details.
SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination, SSC CGL 2022 admit card is released at the official website. The Tier 1 exam admit card and SSC CGL Application status have been made available on regional SSC websites. Using their registration number and date of birth, candidates who will take the exam can verify and download their admission card. The SSC CGL Exam schedule 2022 that the commission released states that the exam will start on December 1 and last until December 13, 2022. Through the SSC CGL Admit card 2022, candidates will be able to verify their specific exam timings, dates, and other details.
SSC CGL 2022: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website--ssc.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link to the regional websites
- Now click on the SSC NER website
- A new webpage would appear on the screen
- Click on the SSC CGL admit card 2022 link
- A new login page would open
- Key in your Registration ID and Date of birth
- Submit details
- SSC CGL application status will appear on the screen
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a print out for future references
SSC CGL 2022; direct link here
The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be an objective test with a 60-minute time limit. The exam will have 100 questions and 200 total points.
