SSC CGL 2022: Tier 1 Answer Key, response sheet RELEASED at ssc.nic.in: Direct link to download here

SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) tier 1 answer key 2022 and response sheet today. Candidates who appeared in SSC CGL 2022 exam held from December 1 to 12, 2022, will be able to download their response sheet and answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 from December 1, 2022, to December 13, 2022, at various locations around the country. Candidates can submit representations to the answer keys from December 17 till December 20. Candidates have to pay ₹100 for per question.

SSC CGL answer key 2022: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the SSC CGL 2022 answer key and response sheet.

Visit the SSC official website, ssc.nic.in.

Click on the “SSC CGL tier 1 response sheet, tentative answerk key” link.

Enter registration id and password in login page.

SSC CGL 2022 answer key and response sheet download link will be available.

Download the SSC CGL answer key 2022.

Check the answers given and challenge question by paying fee if required.

“Representations received after 5.00 PM on 20.12.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” the official notice reads.