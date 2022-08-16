NewsIndia
SSC CGL admit card 2022 for tier 3 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in, Exam on THIS DATE- Check time and more here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC CGL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam admit card for tier 3 exam. The SSC CGL tier 3 admit card 2022 has been released for all SSC regions. Candidates can download the admit card of SSC CGL tier 3 2022 from the concerned SSC regional websites.

SSC CGL: Important Dates

SSC CGL Admit card tier 3- 16 August

SSC CGL Exam date- August 21

SSC CGL Tier 3: Here is how to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the SSC website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card section on the home page.

Step 3: A new webpage with a list of regional SSC websites will appear.

Step 4: Click on the respective SSC regional website link.

Step 5: Click on the download SSC CGL admit card 2022 tier 3 link.

Step 6: Enter the login credentials such as the registration ID, and date of birth and click submit. 

Step 7: The SSC CGL tier 3 admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 8: Download the SSC CGL admit card 2022 in PDF format and take printouts for reference.

Candidates must remember to carry the CGL Tier 3 admit card to the exam hall as without this, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The SSC CGL 2022 tier-3 exam is scheduled to be held on August 21 for candidates who cleared the SSC CGL tier 2 exam held on August 8 and 10, 2022.

