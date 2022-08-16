NewsIndia
SSC CHSL final answer key 2022 RELEASED for tier 1 at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to download here

The final SSC CHSL 2022 answer key has been released on the official website, scroll down to download the final SSC CHSL answer key 2022 as a pdf file.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

SSC CHSL: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final SSC CHSL answer key 2022 in online mode today, August 6. The SSC CHSL 2022 final answer key has been released on the official website - ssc.nic.in.  Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had issued the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam admit card for tier 3 exam. The SSC CGL tier 3 admit card 2022 was issued for all SSC regions. Candidates can download the admit card of SSC CGL tier 3 2022 from the concerned SSC regional websites.

SSC CHSL: Important Dates

- Release of SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2022-  June 22, 2022

- SSC CHSL 2022 answer key challenge date 2022- June 22 to 27, 2022

- Final SSC CHSL answer key released date 2022-  August 16, 2022

- Last date to download final SSC CHSL 2022 answer key- September 15, 2022

- SSC CHSL Tier 2 examm date 2022- September 18, 2022

SSC CHSL answer key 2022: Here is how to download 

- In order to download the final answer key of SSC CHSL 2022, candidates can go through the detailed instructions below.

- Open the official website - ssc.nic.in.

- Click on the link to download the final SSC CHSL 2022 answer key on the web page.

- A new pdf opens on the screen and click on the link to download the final SSC CHSL answer key 2022.

- Enter valid login credentials to view the final answer key with the question paper and the response sheet appears on the screen.

-Download the final answer key as a pdf file for result evaluation.

Candidates can download the final answer key of SSC CHSL 2022 in the form of a pdf file for a period of one month from August 16 to September 15. The SSC CHSL final answer key 2022 has been released by the exam authorities after considering all the challenges raised by candidates from June 22 to 27.
 

