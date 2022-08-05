SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday (August 4) announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL Exam 2021 Tier-1 results. Candidates can now check their results on the SSC official website ssc.nic.in.

Here's how to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 result

Go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Go to results page and click on link for CHSL Tier 1 results

Download pdf page containing results will appear

Check your CHSL Tier 1 Result 2021

SSC will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the official website on August 11, 2022. Candidates can check their detailed scorecard using their Registered Log-in ID and Password till August 30, 2022. The CHSL Tier-I examination was held May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres across India and the CHSL Tier-II exam 2021 is scheduled for September 18, 2022.