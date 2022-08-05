NewsIndia
SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 DECLARED at ssc.nic.in, get direct link to download scorecard here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 are now available on the SSC official website ssc.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday (August 4) announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL Exam 2021 Tier-1 results. Candidates can now check their results on the SSC official website ssc.nic.in.

Here's how to check  SSC CHSL Tier 1 result

  • Go to the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in
  • Go to results page and click on link for CHSL Tier 1 results
  • Download pdf page containing results will appear
  • Check your CHSL Tier 1 Result 2021 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2021 Direct link

SSC will upload the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates on the official website on August 11, 2022. Candidates can check their detailed scorecard using their Registered Log-in ID and Password till August 30, 2022. The CHSL Tier-I examination was held May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres across India and the  CHSL Tier-II exam 2021 is scheduled for September 18, 2022. 

